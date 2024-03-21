Politics
Analysis-Indonesia's Jokowi Seeks to Take Control of Major Party to Maintain Influence for a Decade
By Ananda Teresa and Kate Lamb
JAKARTA (Reuters) Incumbent President Joko Widodo is trying to take control of one of Indonesia's largest political parties in a bid to retain the influence he amassed during a decade in power and protect it from his successor Prabowo Subianto, four members of the ruling coalition told Reuters.
Highly popular but without a political party of his own, Jokowi, as he is commonly known, is seeking to install a key ally at the head of Golkar, said the four senior politicians, including three senior Golkar officials and who have direct knowledge of the matter. matter.
Jokowi is also seeking a position as head of the party's advisory council, a role that traditionally wields influence over the party leader, two politicians said.
It is widely known in Golkar that Jokowi seeks to take control of the party and use it as his own political vehicle after leaving office, a Golkar official said, as the matter was widely reported in local media .
Jokowi is aware that he cannot control Prabowo.
Indonesia is the third largest democracy in the world and has a multi-billion dollar economy.
With Golkar poised to retain its position as the second-largest party in parliament after last month's elections, controlling it would give Jokowi the agency to maintain his political influence against Prabowo, a famous former commander who results show unofficial, won nearly 60 seats. % voices.
After serving the maximum two terms, Jokowi was unable to run for office and instead gave tacit support to Prabowo, who ran with Jokowi's son, 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
But analysts and party officials say that despite this unofficial alliance, Jokowi is keen to diversify his support base to maintain his power.
Prabowo is not someone who can be easily controlled, said Yohanes Sulaiman, an associate professor at Achmad Yani University. Jokowi is trying to prolong his power.
Nothing stops Prabowo from doing what he wants, he added. Jokowi wants to ensure that his programs are carried out. Keep in mind that this is a collision of interests.
A spokesperson for Prabowos' campaign team was not immediately available for comment. Asked about rumors that Jokowi was considering joining Golkar, Ari Dwipayana, a special assistant to the president, told Reuters that nothing had happened yet.
Currently, President Jokowi is focused on leading the government until the end of his term, he said.
Golkar, a political party once synonymous with former authoritarian leader Suharto, won the second highest number of votes, according to unofficial results, meaning its support in parliament will be crucial for the next government. Official results are expected on March 20.
Party officials, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Jokowi hoped to preserve his legacy by ensuring projects such as Nusantara, the new capital he envisioned, were completed. under Prabowo, even if the new president decides to delay its implementation. progress.
He also wants to continue nurturing a political dynasty by ensuring his family, which is vying for various government positions across the country, gets the support they need.
This would certainly be a major counterbalance, as Golkar will become number two or even number one in Parliament, said political risk analyst Kevin O'Rourke.
POLITICAL VEHICLE
To maintain his political roots, Jokowi discreetly supports the loyalists of his outgoing government at the head of Golkar.
These include his preferred candidate, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, as well as Economic Coordination Minister and current Golkar President Airlangga Hartarto and Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang. indicated political party sources.
Spokespeople for the three ministers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Golkar Party rules state that a candidate must be a party member for five years before becoming president, meaning Jokowi is currently ineligible. However, these criteria do not apply to the chairman of the Golkars advisory council.
The Golkar congress to elect a new leader is scheduled for December, but two sources said there had been talk of holding it in April while Jokowi is still president. Prabowo is expected to be inaugurated next October.
His intention is clear, he only wants to use Golkar as a political vehicle, a Golkar official said of Jokowi. Otherwise, what's the benefit of him joining us now?
Nominally a member of the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Jokowi has been estranged from the party for months, with three senior PDI-P members saying the divide widened when Jokowi refused to support the party's presidential candidate and put all his weight behind him. Prabowo.
Securing a majority stake in Golkar would give Jokowi a party to fuel his family's political ambitions.
After Gibran's meteoric rise in the executive, Kaesang, 29, Jokowi's youngest son, is considering running for mayor of Solo or governor of Jakarta, while his wife could run for office. running for office in Sleman, according to recent media reports.
Jokowi's son-in-law Bobby, currently mayor of Medan, is seeking to run for governor of North Sumatra, according to media reports. His brother-in-law is also a judge at the Constitutional Court. Last October, the court controversially changed election rules, allowing Gibran to run.
Jokowi needs a large party to guarantee his future existence in power and political protection, said Firman Noor, an analyst at Indonesia's national research agency. Without a strong party, he will just be a lame duck.
(Writing by Kate Lamb; editing by Miral Fahmy)
|
Sources
2/ https://wmbdradio.com/2024/03/20/analysis-indonesias-jokowi-seeks-major-party-takeover-to-retain-decade-long-influence/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Analysis-Indonesia's Jokowi Seeks to Take Control of Major Party to Maintain Influence for a Decade
- Actor M Emmet Walsh dies aged 88
- Does Google want people to be “woke”?Former employee reveals company's response to Trump, Biden and BLM
- Vladimir Putin to meet Xi Jinping in China
- South Korean actor steals the show with his first pitch at a baseball game
- [TN1] ASG Para Sport Academy – Table Tennis (Apr
- 10 of the Best Casual Dress Shoes for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review
- UPDATE: Evaluating Chinese-made plastic syringes for potential device failures: FDA safety communication
- Text-to-video AI could change the way we think (opinion)
- Melania Trump is asked if she will return to the campaign trail. Listen to his answer
- Native American communities hit hardest in congenital syphilis surge: shots
- US and British doctors in Washington warn of IDF's horrific atrocities in Gaza | Biden Administration