Lawyer Gohar says Imran Khan concerned over deteriorating Pak-Afghan ties





Lawyer Gohar Khan, president of PTI, addresses the media outside the Islamabad High Court on August 29, 2023. AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said party founder Imran Khan had reservations over the worsening tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, denouncing the “ bad” foreign policy of the government.

Gohar, who was elected president twice in contested intra-party polls, lamented the deterioration of relations between the two countries due to security challenges facing Pakistan, particularly on its northwestern borders.

The lawyer-turned-politician, who spoke to reporters outside Adiala jail after meeting Khan, said such a situation regarding Pakistan-Kabul ties had never happened when the PTI was in power.

Relations between Islamabad and Afghanistan have remained strained due to intensifying terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which the country says are launched from Afghan soil.

Lawyer Gohar blamed the current situation on the “bad” foreign policy of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

Earlier this week, Pakistani forces carried out intelligence-based operations (IBO) in the border areas of Afghanistan, targeting terrorists involved in attacks on Afghan soil, particularly the March 16 attack in Mir Ali, in North Waziristan, which left hundreds dead. civilians and law enforcement officials.

In its statement following the IBO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FO) said that Pakistan, over the past two years, had repeatedly raised serious concerns with the interim Afghan government over the presence of terrorists, including the TTP, in Afghanistan.

He said that these terrorists pose a serious threat to the security of Pakistan and have been constantly using Afghan territory to launch terrorist attacks inside Pakistani territory.

The politician, who was recently elected as a member of the National Assembly, reiterated his confidence in the country's armed forces, adding that they are strong enough to defend Pakistan.

Commenting on the letter addressed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the PTI, the party chairman said it was written to remind the Washington-based lender of the situation in Pakistan.

He said the protests outside the IMF headquarters in the US capital were organized by overseas Pakistanis and the party had not sent anyone from Pakistan to organize them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1170668-barrister-gohar-says-imran-khan-concerned-over-deteriorating-pak-afghan-ties

