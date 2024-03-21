Controversial Indonesian defense minister wins presidential election

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was elected president and his victory was declared on Wednesday.Subianto, who was accused of abuses under Suharto's brutal and dictatorial rule, chose the son of popular outgoing President Joko Widodo as his running mate. He will be sworn in on October 20.Subianto won 58.6 percent of the vote in elections held last month, where a turnout of around 80 percent was reported.

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was announced as the winner of the presidential election Wednesday in one of the world's largest democracies, over two former governors who vowed to challenge the result in court over alleged irregularities.

Subianto, accused of abuses under the former dictatorship and having chosen the son of the popular outgoing president as his vice-presidential candidate, won 58.6% of the vote. Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan received 24.9 percent and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo received 16.5 percent, the General Election Commission said. It published the polling station tabulation forms on its website, allowing independent verification.

Subianto said he would respect those who made different choices when voting.

6 SAVED AFTER BOAT CARRYING DOZENS OF ROHINGYA MUSLIM MIGRANTS CHAVRE TO INDONESIA

“The elections are over,” he said at a press conference. “We call on all Indonesians to look to the future together. We must come together and join hands because our challenges as a nation are very great.

Nearly 5,000 police officers were on alert in Jakarta, the capital, anticipating protests by supporters of losing candidates. The headquarters of the electoral commissions were barricaded with barbed wire.

Around 300 demonstrators held banners and signs criticizing outgoing President Joko Widodo for his support for Subianto and denouncing widespread fraud. They burned trash near the electoral commission complex, as well as photos of the president.

In Indonesia, election challenges can be registered with the Constitutional Court within three days of the announcement of official results. Baswedan and Pranowo refused to back down and said they planned to challenge their decision.

“We do not want to let these various deviations from democracy occur without historical data and set a bad precedent for future election organizers,” Baswedan said after the final results were announced.

They alleged fraud, citing the vice presidential candidacy of Widodos' son. Widodo could not run again and his son's candidacy was seen as a sign of his tacit support for Subianto.

Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is 37 but became Subianto's running mate after the Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates. The court's chief judge, who is Widodos' brother-in-law, was later removed from office by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to the application requirements for the elections.

The new president will be inaugurated on October 20 and will have to appoint a government within two weeks.

Subianto had claimed victory on Election Day last month after unofficial tallies showed him winning nearly 60% of the vote.

Voter turnout was around 80%, the electoral commission said.

Subianto won in 36 of 38 provinces and received 96.2 million votes compared to 40.9 million for Baswedan, who won in two provinces. Baswedan, the former head of a islamic universitywon a large majority in the conservative westernmost province of Aceh.

Pranowo, the candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, received 27 million votes and did not win any provinces.

Todung Mulya Lubis, a prominent lawyer who represents Pranowo, claimed that electoral irregularities occurred before, during and after the vote.

Widodo has rejected allegations of fraud, saying the election process was observed by many people, including candidates' representatives, the election supervisory agency and security personnel.

“Multi-level supervision like this would eliminate possible fraud,” Widodo told reporters last month. “Don’t cry fraud. We have mechanisms in place to resolve fraud. If you have evidence, take it to the Election Monitoring Agency. If you have evidence, challenge it in the Constitutional Court.

Baswedan and Pranowo's campaign teams said they would provide evidence for their claims.

But Lubis said his team had difficulty getting witnesses to testify in court due to alleged intimidation by authorities. He acknowledged that it would be difficult to successfully challenge the election result with such a wide official margin of victory.

The ethics committee that removed Anwar Usman as the court's chief justice allowed him to remain on the court under certain conditions, including barring him from participating when the court decides election disputes this year.

This means that all cases before the court would be decided by eight judges instead of the nine members.

The Subiantos campaign highlighted the Widodo administration's progress in reduce poverty and pledged to continue the modernization agenda that has driven rapid growth and propelled Indonesia into the ranks of middle-income countries.

But Subianto has presented few other concrete plans for his presidency, leaving observers uncertain about what his election will mean for the country's growth and its still-maturing democracy.

Subianto lost two previous presidential elections to Widodo, and the Constitutional Court rejected his attempts to overturn those results due to unfounded allegations of fraud.

This time, Subianto embraced the popular leader and presented himself as his heir. His choice of Widodos' son as his vice-presidential candidate has sparked concerns about the emergence of dynastic rule in Indonesia's 25-year-old democracy.

Subianto comes from one of the richest families in the country. His father was an influential politician who served as a government minister under the dictator Suharto and the country's first president, Sukarno.

Questions also remain unanswered about Subianto's alleged links to torture, disappearances and other human rights violations during the final years of Suharto's brutal dictatorship, during which he served as a special forces lieutenant general.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Subianto was expelled by the military after being accused of playing a role in the kidnappings and torture of activists, as well as other abuses. He has never been tried and vehemently denies any involvement, although several of his men have been tried and found guilty.

It is unclear how Subianto will respond to political dissent, street protests and critical journalism. Many activists see his ties to the Soharto regime as a threat.