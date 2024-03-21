Donald Trump's $454 million bail for civil trial doesn't please insurers





Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., weighs in on Trump's civil fraud case, saying New York is the epitome of bad governance at Varney & Co.

Court documents filed this week reveal the “insurmountable difficulties” former President Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, faces in securing an appeal bond for the New York civil case filed by the prosecutor. General Letitia James.

Trump's lawyers say nearly 30 insurance companies refused to write a $454 million bond for Trump and his co-defendants because real estate would not be accepted as collateral.

Bond experts say a second possible hurdle is overall risk, the possibility that issuing the bond will create a backlash for an insurance company.

Former President Trump speaks to the press at Mar-a-Lago on February 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

“He's someone that everyone seems to have a strong opinion on, whether you're for or against,” says Neil Pedersen, owner of Pedersen & Sons Surety Bond Agency Inc.

Earlier this month, Chubb insurance company posted a nearly $92 million appeal bond for Trump in the federal defamation case involving E. Jean Carroll.

Amid investor concerns, Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg spoke in favor of issuing the bond in a letter to investors.

“We take no sides,” Greenberg wrote. “I fully realize how polarizing and emotional this case and the accused are. [Donald Trump] are and how easy it would be for Chubb to say no. However, we support the rule of law and our role in it. We felt it was the right thing to do and frankly put our personal feelings aside.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference September 21, 2022 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

WHY TRUMP’S BOND CRISIS LOOKS LIKE A CONCERT EFFORT TO RUIN HIM

Greenberg's letter could illustrate the risk that other insurance companies are now seeking to avoid, Pedersen said.

“It obviously doesn't help the case. It's not positive,” he said.

“Given the blowback Chubb has experienced, it is unlikely that another surety company will take on this matter,” added Alex Hanley, CEO of Jurisco Surety Bonds.

'The Bottom Line' panelists David Asman and Rich Lowry discuss Hunter Biden's ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski testifying before Congress and former President Trump's struggles to secure $464 million bail dollars in New York civil fraud case.

NY AG taunts Trump over interest he owes on civil fraud judgment

Speaking outside a polling station in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, Trump discussed Monday's deadline for his $454 million bail.

“I've built a great company, one of the greatest companies in the country, particularly in real estate. I own some of the greatest assets in the world,” Trump said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump's lawyers asked the court to reduce the amount of bail needed to stay enforcement of the judgment.

