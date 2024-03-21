Xi Jinping will visit Paris. How are Franco-Chinese relations going?





Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping



Author. Portal X/Aleksander Olech

A year after French President Emmanuel Macron met in Beijing, Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared his intention to visit Paris. This will take place on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between these two countries. This will be the first visit by the President of the People's Republic of China to Europe since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to POLITICO, Xi Jinping is expected to visit Paris in early May. This visit is linked to the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations. In the interests of the Beijing authorities, the priority is undoubtedly to rebuild damaged relations with the main European countries, France in the lead. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also planning a meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing in April. Since 1964, the date of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and the People's Republic of China, relations between these two countries have no longer been clear. Particularly in the 21st century, their interests presented many points of contact and division. France and China certainly have an ambivalent attitude towards the main world power, the United States, and their common desire to carry out mutual economic cooperation. For France, cooperation with Beijing also constitutes an important element of its strategy aimed at creating strategic autonomy. However, in recent years, the differences between these two powers have become increasingly influential. Competitive interests in Africa, (non)respect for human rights and recent European Union sanctions against certain Chinese companies. The head of the analysis department of Defense24, Dr. Jacek Raubo, also emphasized that we should not forget the extensive Chinese espionage that affects all of Europe, including France. The area of ​​activity of cyberespionage and industrial espionage is particularly important in this regard. However, in recent years, the DGSI has also seen changes in the expansion of the PRC's traditional intelligence activities in Europe. Furthermore, France has shown great assertiveness in recent years in the Indo-Pacific region, where it is increasingly emphasizing its presence, also from a military point of view. Generally, the Parisian authorities, having their base in this part of the world, see themselves in some way as an important player in the Pacific and therefore possible friction with the PRC. Not to mention plans for enhanced arms cooperation with India, a power that is increasingly skeptical of China's regional aspirations. However, China's lack of response to Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine and its continued partnership with the Kremlin have seriously damaged France's relations with Beijing. The leaders’ meeting will also be devoted to this. Despite this, Paris remains the European economic partner most frequently chosen by China. The meeting will discuss important issues regarding relations with China, such as economic cooperation and ecological transformation. According to several officials in Paris and Brussels cited by POLITICO, China is trying to convince European leaders to allow Russia to participate in future peace talks regarding Ukraine, possibly in Switzerland. If this condition is not met, Beijing has announced that it will boycott the peace talks. The subject of the peace conference was already raised by China during Chinese special envoy Li Hui's trip to Europe earlier this month to discuss Ukraine's future. In state media, China's Foreign Ministry said Li pledged to support convening a peace conference with equal participation of all parties. An important issue for China in the context of the war in Ukraine is undoubtedly the rapprochement of military relations between Europe and the United States, which Beijing sees as dependence on the United States. If we refer to President Macron's statement last year about maintaining a balance in relations with China and the United States in order not to get drawn into the conflict over Taiwan, we can conclude that this situation is not ideal for Paris either. Dr Raubo emphasizes that France also advocates a perception of its own position as a power maintaining the necessary international balance, particularly between the superpowers. It will therefore be important to observe their negotiations with the PRC in Europe, but at the same time to see if they will be followed by an important gesture towards the United States. Especially since French decision-makers are aware that this year, all the signals coming from Europe could result in increased uncertainty about the American attitude after the presidential and parliamentary elections. Not to mention that, contrary to appearances, relations with the Americans remain at a fairly mediocre level. Especially when we talk about military cooperation, including in areas as important for both countries as space.

