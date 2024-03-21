Indonesian Prabowo Subianto congratulated China's Xi Jinping on his victory despite electoral challenges

I don't foresee any radical changes. China will remain one of the biggest investors in Indonesia, said Yohanes Sulaiman, a professor of international relations at Achmad Yani University in West Java.

The only problem is that if there is an escalation in South China Sea , or when China does things that are considered offensive to Indonesian sovereignty. Prabowo is more nationalist, he will be like [Philippine President Ferdinand] Marcos Jr; his reaction will be very extreme, he added.

In terms of defense collaboration, Sulaiman expected Prabowo to move closer to the West than to China, continuing the country's partnership with the United States and Europe that had been forged over decades.

Militarily, Prabowo himself is closer to the United States and Europe than to China. China cannot assume that it will find a replacement for Jokowi whose policies will be exactly those of Jokowi. China needs to be more careful, Sulaiman said, referring to Widodos' popular nickname.

Protesters in Jakarta are demanding the impeachment of Indonesian President Joko Widodo over alleged election interference. Photo: AFP

Indonesia's election commission released its official count late Wednesday, saying Prabowo, who is Widodos' defense minister, won the Feb. 14 election with about 58.6 percent of the vote.

Shortly after the announcement, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a Facebook post that he was the first world leader to congratulate Prabowo on his victory.

This is very meaningful because it symbolizes the value of friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia, which is very special as a close and important neighboring country, Anwar said. We are both committed to strengthening bilateral relations that cover various aspects as neighboring countries and are committed to close cooperation in various multilateral forums, including within the framework of ASEAN.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement congratulating President-elect Prabowo and commending the Indonesian people for their strong turnout and commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

The United States and Indonesia are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations based on democracy and pluralism. As partners and close friends in our comprehensive strategic partnership, we work together to deliver a better future for our citizens. We look forward to working closely with President-elect Subianto and his administration when they take office in October, Blinken said.

Japan's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Thursday saying that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a congratulatory letter to Prabowo, expressing his intention to work together on bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas as well as on regional and global issues, notably addressing the bilateral relationship which was elevated to the status of a comprehensive and strategic partnership last year, when the two countries celebrated the 65th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Prabowo also received congratulatory messages from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency, in which they wished the Indonesian people greater progress and prosperity.

On March 12, US President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory letter to Prabowo, delivered by Yohannes Abraham, the US ambassador to ASEAN.

Together, we have also safeguarded international stability, including forging a future for the Indo-Pacific that is free, open, prosperous and secure. Your partnership as Indonesia's Defense Minister has been essential in these efforts, Biden wrote.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi (R) and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Tokyo on March 28, 2021. Japan congratulated Prabowo on his election on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo

Electoral challenges

Despite the announcement of Prabowos' victory by the Indonesian electoral commission, his two opponents do not consider the results to be settled.

Anies filed a complaint with the country's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenging Prabowo's victory over allegations of irregularities and fraud.

We have officially submitted the election challenge application to the Constitutional Court, Aniess' legal chief Ari Yusuf Amir told reporters outside the campaign headquarters.

Prabowos' campaign was mired by allegations that President Widodo interfered in the electoral process in an attempt to establish a political dynasty. His eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was in the running to become Prabowos' vice-presidential running mate.

Anies' team said the aim of the complaint was to improve future elections and Indonesia's young democracy, which emerged from decades of autocratic rule in the late 1990s.

In October, Widodo was widely criticized after the Constitutional Court, then headed by his brother-in-law, issued a controversial ruling allowing political candidates to be exempt from the minimum age requirement of 40, if they had already been elected. paving the way for Gibran, 36, the current mayor of Solo, to join the Prabowos ticket.

[Anies complaint] This is a good thing because this is the worst election we have ever seen after Reformasi, said Bivitri Susanti, a constitutional law expert at the Jakarta-based Jentera Law School. Reformasi refers to a period when Indonesia entered democracy after the resignation of dictator Suharto in 1998.

From the start, the legitimacy of the Prabowo-Gibran couple was already weak. Gibran could run for office using the connection he has to the Constitutional Court, which was his uncle. In other countries this would be a big scandal, she said. In addition to filing a complaint in court, I believe that political parties in the House of Representatives should use their rights to investigate the government.

Members of Anies Baswedan's legal team file a petition regarding the February 2024 elections at the Jakarta Constitutional Court on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Anies, who received 24.9 percent of the vote according to the election commission's official tally, refused to concede after the results were released, condemning Prabowo's path to victory.

Leadership born from a process marred by cheating and violations will result in a regime that produces policies fraught with injustice, and we do not want that to happen, he said in a statement.

Ganjar Pranowo, candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), also said on Thursday that his team was preparing to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the election results, which would be filed on Friday or Saturday. .

If Ganjar and his team file a lawsuit in the Constitutional Court, then the legal process will be more intense and dynamic, said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a policy researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency.

The public nature of the trial could make the public understand that this year's elections are not in principle completely free and fair. Many behind-the-scenes deals go against this principle, Wasisto said.

If it is proven that there have been serious violations of the law, there could be the potential for re-election, but the chances of achieving this are still low.

It was widely expected that Prabowo would win the presidency in his third attempt, after losing in 2014 and 2019.

His legal team was confident the result would not be successfully challenged due to his majority and wide margin of victory, local media reported.

He will succeed Widodo in October after a transition period.

With additional information from AFP