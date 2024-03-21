Donald Trump raised more than $20 million in February, with a total of $42 million in cash, which is far behind Joe Biden's haul.





Former US President Donald Trump's campaign and joint fundraising committee collectively raised $20.3 million in February, starting March with a total of $41.9 million in cash, according to the official report of the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump's fundraising in February increased by $20.3 million. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File photo (Reuters)

Fox News first noticed Trump's fundraiser in February. However, those numbers fall short of the $53 million announced by President Joe Biden and Democrats for February, as well as the $155 million in available cash amassed by Biden's team and its affiliated committees.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

The February figures (released by Trump) indicate an increase compared to previous months. In January, the campaign alone raised $8.8 million, according to federal records, with the joint fundraising committee contributing to a total haul of just under $14 million.

Fox News first noticed Trump's fundraiser in February.

ALSO READ | The world faces a drastic drop in fertility rates, according to a Lancet study

Trump campaign pockets huge wallet

On Wednesday, a filing with the Federal Election Commission revealed that nearly $11 million of the combined fundraising went to Trump's campaign committee, leaving the committee with $33.5 million in cash on hand at the end of February. Details of the joint fundraising committees' contributions and expenses are expected to be released next month.

Donald Trump's presidential candidacy has pushed the Republican committee to aim higher and let more money flow. The latter president recently enthusiastically asked donors to bolster his campaign fund, which is rather small compared to a rather disadvantaged situation relative to Biden's financial capacity.

A Trump fundraiser planned for Oct. 30 in Palm Beach, Fla., will feature some of the Republican Party's wealthiest donors, suggesting the former president's fundraising efforts could yet work in his favor.

Trump team eyes Biden fundraising

Trump aides feel the same way they did in January about fundraising for Biden, focusing more on the fact that Trump will continue to be the apparent nominee until Biden's efforts are demonstrated.

The Republican National Committee said it still had about $15.3 million in available cash in the bank at the end of February. After securing his spot in the next general election, Trump used party resources to campaign against Biden.

ALSO READ | New York Attorney General Ready to Seize Donald Trump's Assets Any Day

Last month, Trump became chairman of the RNC by electing his supporters Michael Whatley (chair) and Lara Trump (co-chair). These positions are successfully held by the first lady and the presidential daughter-in-law.

As this inherent interest increases exponentially at the rate of 112,000 each day, the overall amount of Trump's overall debt to the state as of the end of Wednesday would total more than $457 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-raises-over-20-million-in-february-with-42-million-cash-in-total-lags-far-behind-joe-bidens-haul-101710990476173.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos