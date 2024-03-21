Indonesian opposition candidate calls for new vote after election defeat

Text size





REHABILITATIONS on the call for a reiterated vote in the context of a complaint; ADD quotes

Failed Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan challenged Prabowo Subianto's decisive victory in the Constitutional Court on Thursday, alleging the rules were unfairly changed to allow the incumbent leader's son to run for vice president.

Anies' call for a new vote comes a day after Defense Minister Prabowo, 72, was confirmed as the next leader of the world's third-largest democracy, defeating former Jakarta governor Anies and his third rival with 58.6% of the votes.

But his campaign was mired by allegations that incumbent leader Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, interfered in the attempt to establish a political dynasty, changing the rules that allowed his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run as vice-president of Prabowo.

“We requested the disqualification of the vice-presidential candidate (…) and we requested a new vote with the replacement of the said vice-presidential candidate,” Anies’ legal chief told AFP, Ari Yusuf Amir.

“We also asked the Constitutional Court to order the president to stop interfering in the upcoming electoral process.”

A member of Anies' campaign told AFP on condition of anonymity that they would “provide proof of the intervention… and let the judges decide what to do with it.”

Earlier, Anies' legal chief told reporters outside his campaign headquarters that they had submitted an “election dispute petition” to the online court early Thursday morning.

Anies' team said the complaint was aimed at improving future elections and strengthening Indonesia's young democracy, which emerged from decades of autocratic rule in the late 1990s.

Jokowi faced criticism after his brother-in-law, then-Chief Justice Anwar Usman, issued a ruling in October lowering the age requirements for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, allowing 36-year-old Gibran , to introduce himself with Prabowo.

The requirements were lowered to allow candidates under the age of 40 to run if they were elected to political office. Gibran is the mayor of the city of Surakarta in Java.

Anies, who received 24.9 percent of the vote, refused to concede after the official results were announced on Wednesday, condemning the winner's path to victory.

“Leadership born from a process marred by cheating and violations will result in a regime that produces policies fraught with injustice, and we do not want that to happen,” he said in a statement.

It was widely expected that Prabowo would win the presidency in his third attempt after losing in 2014 and 2019.

His legal team was confident the result would not be successfully challenged due to his majority and wide margin of victory, local media reported.

Officials from his campaign team did not respond to a request for comment from AFP.

He takes over in October after a transition period.

agn-jfx/cool