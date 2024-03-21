Donald Trump's wife Melania hints at return to campaign trail with cryptic comment





Melania Trump was on hand to vote alongside her husband, Donald Trump, in Florida's presidential primary on Tuesday.

Melania has been notably absent from the campaign trail, although she recently appeared alongside the former president at a state dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Melania Trump teases her return to Donald Trump's election campaign

MEGA

The former first lady made a rare appearance alongside Trump on Tuesday to vote in Florida's presidential primary.

Melania wore dark sunglasses and a long white dress for the event. She stood alongside the former president as he answered questions from reporters.

The Slovenian-born former model then hinted at a return to politics when asked if she would join her husband on the campaign trail as he seeks to return to the Oval Office.

“Stay tuned,” she said with a smile, according to the Daily Mail.

The rare sighting comes after her prolonged absence from her third presidential bid since attending her campaign launch event in November 2022.

She was absent from his election night party earlier this month at their Mar-a-Lago resort and also failed to appear by his side during his numerous court appearances on several charges.

Melania wanted to 'humiliate' Trump for his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels

MEGA

In a recent revelation via her book, “American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, From Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden,” New York Times reporter Katie Rogers revealed that after allegations first surfaced in 2018 according to which Trump allegedly paid silence money to adults. movie star Stormy Daniels, Melania was very angry with him.

She was so angry with the former president that she decided not to travel with him abroad and returned to their home in Mar-a-lago.

That anger apparently lasted until last March, when Trump was criminally charged over the hush money deal with Daniels, and Melania reportedly didn't care if he ended up in jail.

“[FLOTUS press secretary Stephanie] Grisham, who accompanied her on the escapade, said the first lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president,” Rogers wrote in his book, per Vanity Fair.

The first lady's press secretary at the time told Rogers that Melania “was angry at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated for her to leave.”

Melania Trump focuses on their son Barron

MEGA

Rogers also gave some insight into Melania's life as a former first lady, revealing that she spent the majority of her time “meeting with teams of lawyers to review her assets and handle matters related to her prenuptial and postnuptial agreements with her husband.

A Washington Post reporter, Mary Jordan, wrote about the prenup in her biography of Melania, titled “The Art of Her Deal.” Jordan said Melania used her influence as then-First Lady to renegotiate the deal and protect the interests of her son, Barron.

“She wanted written proof that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as an equal to Trump’s three eldest children,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan claimed in her book that all Melania wanted to do was protect her son Barron's “rightful share of the inheritance.”

She wrote: “According to three people close to Trump, one of the main reasons was that she ultimately reached a new, significantly improved financial deal with Trump, which left her in a significantly better financial situation. These sources did not know precisely what she was thinking. wanted, but it wasn't just about more money. »

Donald Trump 'doesn't care' about Mike Pence's refusal to support him

MEGA

When questioned by reporters on Tuesday, Trump revealed who his preferred candidate was, and we're not surprised.

“Did someone just say who you voted for?” he said after a little laugh. “I voted for Donald Trump.”

Trump also expressed his displeasure with his former ruling partner, Mike Pence, for not supporting his re-election campaign.

“I don’t care,” he said of the former vice president.

The real estate mogul recently came under fire for his comments about Jewish voters during an interview with his former advisor, Sebastian Gorka.

“Any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion; she hates everything about Israel and she should be ashamed of herself,” he said. “The Democratic Party hates Israel.”

Donald Trump says he's 'doing very well with Jewish voters'

MEGA

Despite his controversial comment, the 77-year-old continues to believe he has the Jewish vote in his bag.

At Tuesday's event, he said he is “doing very well with the Jewish voter.”

Trump also weighed in on the reincarceration of his former trade negotiator, Peter Navarro, in Miami after he was found in contempt of Congress, calling him a “good man.”

“He was treated very unfairly,” Trump said of Navarro, adding that he was “a great patriot, a great negotiator for our country.”

Since the start of his campaign, Trump has assured his MAGA supporters that his wife will support him at rallies and events.

The couple's last joint public appearance took place nine days ago, when the ex-president met with Hungarian Prime Minister and autocratic leader Viktor Orban.

