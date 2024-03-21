China is building an army on a 'scale not seen since World War II,' US admiral says





China's rapid military buildup is larger than anything seen since World War II, meaning it is on track to meet its 2027 goal of being ready for an invasion of Taiwan , said US Navy Admiral John Aquilino.

“All indications are that the PLA will comply with President Xi Jinping’s directive to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027,” Aquilino wrote in a statement. testimony to the United States House Committee on Armed Services.

“Furthermore, the PLA's actions indicate their ability to meet Xi's preferred timetable of unifying Taiwan with mainland China by force if requested to do so,” added the admiral, outgoing head of the US command for the Indo-Pacific.

Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, holds a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, U.S., October 17, 2023.

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images



Notably Aquiline told lawmakers at a hearing Wednesday that he also believes China still hopes to assimilate Taiwan without war, even as Beijing rapidly moves closer to assault capability. He and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Command Ely Ratner both said the threat of direct conflict between the United States and China was “neither immediate nor inevitable” but that the Pentagon needed to act quickly to reduce the risk of war. His projected timetable aligns with that given by his predecessor, Retirement. Love, Philip Davidsonand other U.S. military leaders, that China seeks to achieve Taiwan invasion capabilities by 2027, without wanting war. Aquilino wrote in his testimony that of the three main U.S. concerns in the region, Russia, China and North Korea, China is “the only country that has the capacity, capacity and intent to upend the order international “. “On a scale not seen since World War II, PLA development is occurring across land, sea, air, space, cyber and information domains,” he added. The Chinese military has added more than 400 fighter jets and 20 warships to its arsenal and doubled its missile inventory over the past three years, Aquilino said. At the same time, Beijing has increased the number of satellites deployed by 50% and more than doubled its arsenal of nuclear warheads, he added. Aquilino urged the United States to step up its military development, saying threats in the Indo-Pacific continue to “grow and accelerate.” “We need to move faster,” Aquilino told lawmakers repeatedly during Wednesday’s two-hour hearing. It recommended deploying systems capable of defending against hypersonic and cruise missiles to Guam by 2027, two years earlier than planned. deadline 2029 set by Congress in December.

A U.S. Air Force Rockwell B-1B Lancer (left) and a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker (right) sit on the tarmac at Andersen Air Force Base August 17, 2017 in Yigo, Guam.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



This year, the Indo-Pacific Command indicated in a priority wish list that it hoped to obtain $11 billion more than the funds allocated by the White House, including $430 million requested for the Guam missile defense system , according to documents obtained by Politico Pro. China has not officially signaled an upcoming war with Taiwan. However, Xi said he believes unification is inevitable. It is also refused to exclude assimilate the autonomous island by force. Analysts have debated its ability to pull off an amphibious invasion of the island, and the likelihood and desirability of U.S. intervention is central to the calculus. If it were to invade Taiwan, Beijing would have the herculean task of safely moving a massive ground force across the strait. China appears to be exploring transportation options, such as commandeering civilian ships to facilitate transportation. On the other hand, analysts say Taiwan's best defense bet is likely to withstand the arrival of the United States. Meanwhile, US leaders are concerned about Xi's mandate to make China's military a “world-class” force by 2027, while the White House fears Beijing is seeking to supplant the US as the dominant power in the Indo-Pacific region and, ultimately, the rest of the country. the globe. More recently, Beijing's forces have been caught up in a corruption scandal that has seen Xi oust several top leaders, including some from his all-important Rocket Force. The purge and reports of corruption materially affecting China's arsenal have triggered questions internationally about the true strength of the People's Liberation Army and whether Xi's military goals have been delayed.

