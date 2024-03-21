Analysis-Indonesia's Jokowi Seeks to Take Control of Major Party to Maintain Influence for a Decade

By Ananda Teresa and Kate Lamb

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Outgoing president Joko Widodo is trying to take control of one of Indonesia's largest political parties to retain the influence it has accumulated over a decade in power and protect it from its successor Prabowo Subiantofour members of the ruling coalition told Reuters.

Highly popular but without a political party of his own, Jokowi, as he is commonly known, is seeking to install a key ally at the head of Golkar, said the four senior politicians, including three senior Golkar officials and who have direct knowledge of the matter. matter.

Jokowi is also seeking a position as head of the party's advisory council, a role that traditionally wields influence over the party leader, two politicians said.

“It is widely known in Golkar that Jokowi seeks to take control of the party and use it as his own political vehicle after leaving office,” a Golkar official said, as the matter was widely reported in local media.

“Jokowi is aware that he cannot control Prabowo.”

Indonesia is the world's third-largest democracy and has a multi-billion dollar economy.

With Golkar poised to retain its position as the second-largest party in parliament after last month's elections, controlling it would give Jokowi the agency to maintain his political influence against Prabowo, a legendary former commander who the election commission said tardily. Wednesday officially won the election with nearly 60% of the vote.

After serving the maximum two terms, Jokowi was unable to run for office and instead gave tacit support to Prabowo, who ran with Jokowi's 36-year-old son. Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

But analysts and party officials say that despite this unofficial alliance, Jokowi is keen to diversify his support base to maintain his power.

“Prabowo is not someone who can be easily controlled,” said Yohanes Sulaiman, an associate professor at Achmad Yani University. “Jokowi is trying to extend his power.”

“Nothing stops Prabowo from doing what he wants,” he added. “Jokowi wants to make sure his programs are carried out… Keep in mind that this is a collision of interests.”

A spokesperson for Prabowo's campaign team was not immediately available for comment. Asked about rumors that Jokowi was considering joining Golkar, Ari Dwipayana, a special assistant to the president, told Reuters that nothing had happened yet.

“Currently, President Jokowi is focused on leading the government until the end of his term,” he said.

Golkar, a political party once synonymous with former authoritarian leader Suharto, won the second highest number of votes nationally, according to official results, meaning its support in parliament will be crucial for the next government.

Party officials, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Jokowi hoped to preserve his legacy by ensuring projects such as Nusantara, the new capital he envisioned, were completed. under Prabowo – even if the new president decides to delay his progress.

He also wants to continue nurturing a political dynasty by ensuring his family, which is vying for various government positions across the country, gets the support they need.

“It would certainly be a major counterbalance because Golkar is going to be number two, if not number one in Parliament,” said political risk analyst Kevin O'Rourke.

“POLITICAL VEHICLE”

To maintain his political roots, Jokowi discreetly supports the loyalists of his outgoing government at the head of Golkar.

These include his preferred candidate, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, as well as Economic Coordination Minister and current Golkar President Airlangga Hartarto and Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang. indicated political party sources.

Spokespeople for the three ministers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Golkar Party rules state that a candidate must be a party member for five years before becoming president, meaning Jokowi is currently ineligible. These criteria, however, do not apply to the chairman of the Golkar advisory council.

The Golkar congress to elect a new leader is scheduled for December, but two sources said there had been talk of holding it in April while Jokowi is still president. Prabowo is expected to be inaugurated next October.

“His intention is clear, he only wants to use Golkar as a political vehicle,” a Golkar official said of Jokowi. “Otherwise, what's the benefit of him joining us now?”

Nominally a member of the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Jokowi has been estranged from the party for months, with three senior PDI-P officials saying the rift widened when Jokowi refused to support the party's presidential candidate and put all his weight behind him. Prabowo.

Securing a majority stake in Golkar would give Jokowi a party to fuel his family's political ambitions.

After Gibran's meteoric rise in the executive, Kaesang, 29, Jokowi's youngest son, is considering running for mayor of Solo or governor of Jakarta, while his wife could run for office. running for office in Sleman, according to recent media reports.

Jokowi's son-in-law Bobby, currently mayor of Medan, is seeking to run for governor of North Sumatra, according to media reports. His brother-in-law is also a judge at the Constitutional Court. Last October, the court controversially changed election rules, allowing Gibran to run.

“Jokowi needs a big party to guarantee his future existence in power and political protection,” said Firman Noor, an analyst at Indonesia’s national research agency. “Without a strong party, he will just be a lame duck.”

(Writing by Kate Lamb; editing by Miral Fahmy)