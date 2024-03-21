Conservatives have taken more than $1 million from a British construction giant and its executives after the UN linked it to the destruction of Palestinian villages.

Digging company JCB was one of 122 companiesidentifiedin a UN report four years ago, after photos showed its machines being used to build Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The company, officially JC Bamford Excavators Ltd, was accused of being involved in the supply of equipment and materials that facilitated the construction of settlements.

Today, openDemocracy analysis shows that, since the publication of the UN report, the Conservative Party has accepted more than €1.3 million from JCB and the Bamford family, which runs the company. This includes almost 218,000 from JCB companies and 983,000 from JCB companies. Marc Bamfordone of the directors of JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.

An additional $100,000 was donated by the company's president, Anthony Bamfordwho is a conservative peer.

Most recently, JC Bamford Excavators Ltd gave the Conservative MP $40,000.Simon Clarketo finance the employment of a campaign manager.

JCB has rejected allegations that it contributes to human rights violations in the West Bank. But the UK's trade watchdog and the director of the UK charity Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights say JCB is failing to do due diligence on who buys and uses its kit.

Key Supplier

JCB has long been the subject of allegations over its links to West Bank settlements: the Israeli army has been photographed using its bulldozers to demolish Palestinian homes since at least 2006.

Amnesty Internationaldescribethe company as a key supplier of the machinery used in this systematic violation of human rights, adding that it has failed to take effective action.

In response to openDemocracys' findings, Amnesty UK's economic affairs director Pierre Frankental said any political donations from JCB must come with a huge health warning.

In line with international human rights standards for businesses, JCB has a clear responsibility to take steps to ensure that its products are not used to commit human rights abuses. For years we have argued that JCB would face serious consequences if it did not take action to prevent its goods being misused overseas.

He added: The Conservative Party should urgently review any further donations from JCB until it can be demonstrated that the company took reasonable steps to prevent its equipment from being used to illegally demolish Palestinian homes. in the occupied territories.

Neither JCB nor the Conservative Party responded to openDemocracy's requests for comment.

Due diligence

In 2021, a UK government watchdogfindthat JCB took no steps to exercise any human rights due diligence, even though it was aware of the alleged negative human rights consequences.

This followed a complaint from Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, which accused the company of not operating in accordance with OECD guidelines because its machines are used in the demolition of Palestinian properties. (The OECD is an organization made up of Western governments that oversee certain aspects of trade and economic policy.)

The complaint also accused JCB of contributing to negative human rights impacts and failing to seek ways to prevent and mitigate these impacts.

The request was made to the UK's National Contact Point (UK NCP) regulator, responsible for enforcing OECD rules, in December 2019, the same day as the then prime minister. Boris Johnson invited cameras to film a high-level characterelectoral coupat the JCB cabin manufacturing center in Staffordshire, where he drove a Brexit-themed digger through a polystyrene wall.

In its decision, the watchdog said JCB had a clear business relationship with its sole supplier in Israel, a company called Comasco, and that it failed to conduct human rights due diligence in its supply chain.

The watchdog acknowledged that the use of machines in Israeli settlements cannot be conclusively linked to JCB because the company did not have influence over the entire market, which could include suppliers second-hand machines.

But Tareq Shrourou, director of Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, told openDemocracy: JCB knows it must urgently implement effective due diligence measures to prevent and mitigate the documented use of its products in serious human rights violations against Palestinians.

He said: The UK National Contact Point has asked JCB to set out an action plan on how it intends to respond to its involvement in human rights abuses. This must include detailed investigations into Comasco, the exclusive distributor of JCB products in Israel, and it must impose contractual provisions to ensure they are not used in human rights violations. If Comasco is not prepared to accept such contractual arrangements, then JCB should consider terminating its business relationship with that supplier.

In addition, JCB is expected to use its own LiveLink technology, integrated into all its products. This would provide JCB with real-time data to track, trace and be prepared to immobilize its products if they are located in high-risk areas of the West Bank.

Shrourou added that if JCB chooses not to act effectively to prevent its machines from being used in illegal Israeli demolitions, then this should be a matter of serious concern to the British public, parliamentarians and the government.

The company made a profit of almost 297 million in 2022, paying its managers up to 6.8 million.

Demolitions

Human rights activists say they have evidence of at least56 separate incidentswhere JCB machines were used in the occupied Palestinian territories, leading to human rights violations, mainly between 2011 and 2021.

Theyincludethe demolition of 13 residential structures and 17 agricultural structures in Khirbet Humsah, a small Palestinian community in the northern Jordan Valley, in 2021.

Israeli authorities had previously blocked residents from connecting to the energy and water grid, and the community had faced at least five other demolition incidents earlier in the same year. Amnesty Internationalcomplaintsthis as well as the destruction of Palestinian buildings in Khirbet HumsahJCB excavators were also used to demolish water tanks and agricultural equipment used by residents.

The association claims that on other occasions JCB machines were used to uproot 450 olive trees in 2019 and destroy a mosque under construction in 2021.

Yet criticism of JCB has not affected the company's relationship with the Conservative Party. In 2022, Boris Johnson evenreceived a donationworth 23,853 from the boss of the company Anthony Bamford and his wife to pay for the wedding celebration costs, including a marquee, flowers, waiters and an ice cream truck.

SNP Chris Stephens The MP told openDemocracy: Rishi Sunak must answer serious questions about why the Conservative Party is accepting huge donations from the Bamford family, given their JCB excavator company was allegedly involved in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

In addition to answering questions about these financial ties, the Conservatives and Labor must stop standing idly by and, instead, demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza before more lives are lost and that another tragedy does not occur.

A JCB spokesperson saidpreviously rejected claimsthat the company contributes to, is responsible for, or is in any way connected to human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, directly or indirectly. They also rejected claims that JCB had failed to mitigate or prevent such negative human rights impacts.