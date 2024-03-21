The Turkish Central Bank raises its key rate to 50% in the face of inflation.

The Turkish central bank raised its key interest rate by five percentage points, resuming a policy of raising rates aimed at combating soaring inflation which is causing serious economic difficulties for households.

In a surprise move, the central bank announced it was raising the benchmark one-week repo rate to 50 percent.

The bank was widely expected to keep its key rate stable for a second month, ahead of the March 31 municipal elections.

People transport goods in the Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

She said she had decided to raise the key rate “in response to the deterioration of the inflation outlook”.

“Tight monetary policy will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed,” the bank said.

Annual consumer price inflation reached 67 percent in February, beating expectations.

Soaring prices have forced many families to struggle to afford food, rent and utilities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a long-time proponent of the unorthodox economic policy of cutting interest rates to control inflation – a theory that runs counter to conventional economic thinking.

A series of rate cuts by the central bank caused double-digit inflation and a currency crisis until Mr Erdogan changed course after his re-election in May and appointed a new economic team.

Under the leadership of the new team, the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate from 8.5 percent in June to 45 percent in January before suspending rate hikes last month.

A man prepares bread at a popular bakery in Istanbul, Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP)

“Although the end of the tightening cycle was declared in January, the Turkish central bank was forced to raise the one-week repo rate from 45 to 50 percent despite the looming local elections,” said Bartosz Sawicki, an analyst. market at Conotoxia. said.

Mr. Sawicki said rate hikes since the May 2023 presidential elections “were not enough to quickly correct the imbalances cultivated by years of irresponsible and unorthodox policies.”

The Turkish currency, which has lost about 40% of its value against the dollar over the past year, regained some ground following Thursday's decision.