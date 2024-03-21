Donald Trump to gain $3 billion if shareholders back Trump Media IPO plan | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's wealth is expected to increase by more than $3 billion ($2.35 billion) if a shareholder vote Friday clears the way for the launch of his Trump Media business.

The former US president is set to list Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the Truth Social technology platform, via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or Spac.

The Spac, called Digital World Acquisition, has scheduled a vote on the merger with Trump Media on Friday. However, the planned vote presents complications after Digital World sued sponsor ARC Global Investments, which is trying to delay the deal, to support the merger.

If the merger goes through and Trump Media goes public next week, however, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee will not be able to profit immediately. Trump would need a waiver to circumvent a provision that blocks major shareholders from selling shares for six months.

Trump's finances are under pressure as he prepares to contest the US presidency for a second time with outgoing President Joe Biden. Last month, Trump was formally ordered by a New York judge to pay $454 million following a civil fraud case, in which the former president manipulated the value of his properties to obtain rates of Advantageous loan and insurance.

Trump has called the case a witch hunt, has denied any wrongdoing and intends to appeal the decision. Monday is also the deadline for Trump to obtain a bond against his assets guaranteeing payment of the $454 million. However, this week his lawyers said it was virtually impossible to get bail after 30 bail bond companies turned him down.

Spacs are created to raise money through an IPO and then purchase or merge with an existing company, in this case Trump Media. The newly listed company will float with a ticker including Trump's initials, DJT.

Trump will own just under 79 million shares of the newly listed company. Based on Digital Worlds' closing stock price of $42.90 on Wednesday, the former president's stake is worth about $3.4 billion.

Trump says he's worth several billion dollars. Last year, he said he had about $400 million in cash, plus other wealth tied up in properties and other investments.

Digital World shares have soared 145% this year, reflecting its status as a so-called meme stock, a term for equity that is bolstered via Internet memes in Digital Worlds' case, posted on forums like Truth Social encouraging non-professional investors to join. Last year, a securities filing revealed that Trump Media had lost $31.6 million since its 2021 launch.

The merger document contains a standard provision barring founding shareholders like Trump from selling their shares until six months after the deal closes, a clause designed to prevent a glut of shares on the market and a decline in their price at following a first quotation. Trump's potential windfall also depends on Trump Media maintaining its meme-backed price post-IPO.

