



Indonesia's election commission confirmed Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto as the country's next president, confirming unofficial tallies that showed the defense minister winning a landslide victory over his two rivals. The former special forces commander won the February 14 competition with more than 58 percent of the national vote and would have also won 36 of Indonesia's 38 provinces. His two rivals, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java, received about 25 percent and 17 percent, respectively, according to official results. Official results from Indonesia's General Election Commission accurately reflect unofficial tallies released on the night of February 14, which are expected to be formally contested by the Anies and Ganjar campaigns. Speaking to supporters and campaign volunteers at his South Jakarta residence yesterday, the 72-year-old former general pledged to govern for all Indonesians. “We invite all Indonesians to look to the future in unity as our challenges remain enormous,” he said, according to a statement. Reuters report. He also reiterated his earlier pledge that he would continue the economic policies of President Joko Jokowi Widodo, who during his decade in power focused on overhauling Indonesia's infrastructure and promoting foreign investment. “We will use the solid foundation he has built, especially in the economic sector, to work faster, harder, to bring results as quickly as possible to the Indonesian people,” Prabowo said. However, the months between us and Prabowos' inauguration in October will likely be filled with challenges. Both Anies and Ganjar announced plans to challenge the result in the Constitutional Court, which usually handles election disputes in Indonesia. Both also raised the possibility of opening an inquiry in Parliament, which has the power to investigate government policies and the conduct of public officials. Rival campaigns have three days to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court, Reuters reported. The ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, which fielded Ganjar as a candidate, says the elections were marred by abuse of power, ranging from legal aspects to the use of state facilities. Anies yesterday confirmed his intention to contest the election result, adding that “leadership born from a tainted process, with deviations, fraud, will produce a regime with unjust policies. Although neither campaign has presented concrete evidence for its claims, the run-up to the election saw Jokowi himself accused of election interference. Much of this concerned the Constitutional Court ruling that allowed Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to run as Prabowos' running mate. The court, then led by the president's brother-in-law, created an exception to the minimum age limit of 40 for candidates who had held elected office at lower levels of government. Many have interpreted Gibran's appointment as Jokowi's de facto endorsement of Prabowo, whom he defeated in the 2014 and 2019 elections, in a bid to ensure his own influence continues after he leaves office. For this and other reasons, election observers have also expressed concerns about the conduct of the elections. The Asian Network for Free Elections noted concerns about the quality of various aspects of the overall electoral process, including the independence of the electoral commission and the mobilization and misuse of state resources to influence voter preferences. Indonesia Corruption Watch and KontraS, a human rights group, declared the election the least free and least fair of the post-Suharto era. Whether these irregularities were significant enough to explain Prabowos' massive victory remains to be seen, but it will be a question that looks set to be debated in the courts and Parliament between now and October.

