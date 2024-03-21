What Aileen Cannon's Donald Trump Dossier Really Means





Legal experts weigh in to discuss the significance of Judge Aileen Cannon's recent order in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case and what it means for the White House nominee's trial in 2024.

Cannon is overseeing the alleged Mar-a-Lago indictment of Republican candidates, in which the former president was accused of possessing national security information – including US nuclear secrets and plans for military retaliation in attack case after he left the White House — and hindering efforts to get them back in June 2023. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, Cannon issued an order directing lawyers to file by April 2 a proposed jury instruction in which she lays out two different legal scenarios, one that would ask the jury to decide whether Trump did not have authorization to preserve classified documents found on his property, and the second in which it is assumed that Trump had the authority to preserve the records because he was president, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA).

The order was fiercely criticized by legal analysts, leading to renewed calls for Cannon to be removed from the case.

Donald Trump speaks in the library at Mar-a-Lago on March 4, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Speaking to Newsweek, legal experts explained Judge Cannon's latest classified documents order. Donald Trump speaks in the library at Mar-a-Lago on March 4, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Speaking to Newsweek, legal experts explained Judge Cannon's latest classified documents order. Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Speaking to Newsweek, a number of legal experts attempted to explain what Cannon's motives might be with this controversial order, laying out the consequences the decision could have for the remainder of the trial.

Matthew Mangino, a former prosecutor in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, said Cannon was doing “a kick” to almost rule in Trump's favor. He said: “It appears Judge Cannon wants the jury to decide the application of the Presidential Records Act, the Espionage Act and immunity in this matter.

“Juries are normally instructed on the law and asked to apply the law to the facts and make a decision. Here, Cannon asks the jury to judge the law and the facts, after a day of hearing on these issues.

“The judge did not rule on Trump's motions. Instead, he punted. In this case, a punt might be the best thing to rule in Trump's favor .”

Jonathan Entin, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University, agreed that the order could be favorable to the former president. He said: “The order could give Trump a get out of jail free card by allowing the jury to decide whether some or all of the documents at issue were personal or declassified.”

Bradley Moss, an attorney who works for D.C. attorney Mark S. Zaid, called the order “bizarre.”

“It’s a pretty weird order,” he said. “It's not entirely clear what she's asking the government to do here other than, theoretically, to have her respond by saying that these two hypothetical scenarios do not lend themselves to plausible jury instructions because they involve pure questions of law that must be addressed by Judge Cannon, not the jury.”

The PRA was implemented after the Watergate scandal involving former President Richard Nixon. It requires that every presidential document be sent to the National Archives and Records Administration when the president leaves office, because the documents in question belong to the government, not the commander in chief personally.

Trump's legal team filed a motion claiming the law allows him to keep the documents as his personal property and that Cannon has not yet ruled on the matter.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

Cannon is expected to confirm the trial's start date on classified documents soon. She is expected to push it back from its current start date of May 20.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-classified-documents-aileen-cannon-order-explained-1881416 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos