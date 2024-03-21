Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after brain surgery in Delhi

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after brain surgery in Delhi

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, who underwent emergency surgery at Delhi's Apollo Hospital after suffering from swelling and massive bleeding in the brain. The Prime Minister wished him good health and a speedy recovery.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister posted, “Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and speedy recovery. »

Wishing Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev a speedy and full recovery, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, expressed deep concern on learning of the emergency surgery on Sadhguru's brain.

Deeply concerned hearing about @SadhguruJV's jis surgery. I wish him a speedy and full recovery,” Jaishankar wrote.

The spiritual guru is currently recovering from the surgery and is showing “steady progress” with steady improvement in his vital parameters,” according to a senior doctor at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. “The neurosurgeons at Apollo Hospital cut open my skull to try to find something, but they found nothing, totally empty. So they gave up and repaired it. Here I am in Delhi with the repaired skull but without brain damage,” he said. in a lighter vein.

Neurologist Dr Vinit Suri of Apollo Hospital said we joke with him that we have done what we can but you heal yourself. The type of improvement we are seeing exceeds our expectations. He is now doing extremely well. All his brain, body and vital parameters are normal and he is making steady progress. »

Doctors found that for the past four weeks, Sadhguru had ignored a severe headache and relentlessly indulged in his grueling schedule, which included Mahashivratri. On March 15, an MRI showed a massive brain hemorrhage. However, Sadhguru refused to cancel his engagements, including his India Today Conclave session which he attended under the influence of strong painkillers and sedatives.

Earlier on March 17, Sadhguru was rushed to the hospital where he was found to be suffering from a life-threatening brain swelling.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: Mar 21, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-wishes-speedy-recovery-to-sadhguru-jaggi-vasudev-after-brain-surgery-in-delhi-11710959244730.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: