PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after brain surgery in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, who underwent emergency surgery at Delhi's Apollo Hospital after suffering from swelling and massive bleeding in the brain. The Prime Minister wished him good health and a speedy recovery.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister posted, “Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and speedy recovery. »

Wishing Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev a speedy and full recovery, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, expressed deep concern on learning of the emergency surgery on Sadhguru's brain.

Deeply concerned hearing about @SadhguruJV's jis surgery. I wish him a speedy and full recovery,” Jaishankar wrote.

The spiritual guru is currently recovering from the surgery and is showing “steady progress” with steady improvement in his vital parameters,” according to a senior doctor at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. “The neurosurgeons at Apollo Hospital cut open my skull to try to find something, but they found nothing, totally empty. So they gave up and repaired it. Here I am in Delhi with the repaired skull but without brain damage,” he said. in a lighter vein.

Neurologist Dr Vinit Suri of Apollo Hospital said we joke with him that we have done what we can but you heal yourself. The type of improvement we are seeing exceeds our expectations. He is now doing extremely well. All his brain, body and vital parameters are normal and he is making steady progress. »

Doctors found that for the past four weeks, Sadhguru had ignored a severe headache and relentlessly indulged in his grueling schedule, which included Mahashivratri. On March 15, an MRI showed a massive brain hemorrhage. However, Sadhguru refused to cancel his engagements, including his India Today Conclave session which he attended under the influence of strong painkillers and sedatives.

Earlier on March 17, Sadhguru was rushed to the hospital where he was found to be suffering from a life-threatening brain swelling.

Published: Mar 21, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

