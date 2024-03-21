Trump's appeal bond requests are invalid, New York AG's office says





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives for a trial at the Manhattan courthouse in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James against him, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others, in New York, United States, on October 4. , 2023.

Mike Fresh | Reuters

Donald Trump should have pledged real estate he owns against a $464 million business fraud judgment if he was “truly unable” to obtain an appeal bond for that amount, the office said Wednesday from the New York Attorney General in a court filing.

Trump should have “at a minimum” let the courts hold those properties while he appeals, attorney general Letitia James wrote.

The lawyer, Dennis Fan, argued that Trump provided no evidence this week to support his claim that it was “impossible” to obtain an appeal bond using his real estate as collateral.

“Defendants provide no documentary evidence demonstrating precisely what real estate they offered” to potential insurers, Fan wrote in the filing with Manhattan appeals court judges.

They also did not indicate “on what terms this property was offered, or specifically why” the bond underwriters “were not willing to accept the assets,” according to the filing.

The office made these arguments as part of a broader argument that Trump has not truly exhausted all of his options to obtain a bond that would prevent judgment on massive fraud charges from coming due.

Instead, they suggested that Trump and his lawyers were trying to make getting bail seem impossible in the hopes that it would convince appeals judges to “put the brakes on” the ruling before Trump was forced to produce the full amount or risk default.

Unless a court intervenes, James could begin collecting the judgment by seizing Trump's assets as early as next week.

Attorney General Letitia James arrives for the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump and his children at New York State Supreme Court on November 8, 2023 in New York.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

As this deadline approaches, Trump becomes increasingly furious.

“KEEP YOUR DIRTY HANDS AWAY FROM THE TRUMP TOWER!” ” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee wrote in a fundraising appeal Wednesday.

“I would be forced to mortgage or sell large assets, perhaps at fire sale prices, and if and when I won the appeal, they would disappear,” he wrote the day before. “Does this make sense?”

In fact, this is the case: Anyone who loses a civil case in New York is required to post bail to avoid paying the entire judgment while they appeal.

Alleged conflicts of interest

The narrative of Trump's struggle to secure bail comes entirely from two people who Fan says have serious conflicts of interest and credibility issues.

Gary Giulietti, the bond broker who claimed he was turned down by 30 different insurers, is also a personal friend of Trump who has a long-standing business relationship with the Trump Organization.

Not only that, Fan said, but Giulietti also served as an expert witness for Trump in the same fraud case that Trump is now trying to appeal.

Giulietti did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC on Wednesday.

The other person who supported Giulietti's claims before the appeals judges was Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization. Garten said Trump faced “insurmountable” difficulties in obtaining an appeal bond.

Fan argued that Garten was conflicted because he worked for Trump and that Garten was “personally involved in the fraudulent and illegal conduct” at the heart of Trump's fraud case.

Garten denied this. “The court found no such thing, the AG's statement is reckless and completely false,” he said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday.

Fan also noted that Garten's claims about the difficulty of getting bail were based primarily on what Giulietti said.

A lawyer for Trump also responded to the attorney general's filing in a separate statement Wednesday.

Chris Kise, attorney for former President Donald Trump, enters the courtroom after a recess at New York State Supreme Court in New York, U.S., Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Alex Kent | Bloomberg | Getty Images

“This abuse of power will continue until a magistrate has the courage to say 'enough,'” said attorney Chris Kise. “Until then, the damage to New York’s business community and the rule of law is irreparable.”

A divided bond

The other questionable part of Trump's argument that his judgment should be withheld, Fan wrote, is that it relies on the principle that the former president must somehow only get 'a single bond from a single company.

Under the law, people facing large cash fines “may bond for large judgments by dividing the bond amount among multiple” insurers, essentially spreading the risk, Fan wrote.

However, pursuing a multiple bond strategy would not solve Trump's fundamental problem.

These companies “will also have the same collateral requirements,” said JD Weisbrot, president and chief underwriting officer at JW Surety Bonds.

Guarantees, he said, are “simply not available.”

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/20/dont-trust-trump-impossible-appeal-bond-claims-attorney-general-tells-judges.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos