Turkey blinds market with rate hike to boost lira ahead of vote

(Bloomberg) — Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates days before crucial local elections, a surprise move that reversed the lira’s downward trend even as inflation remains on track to exceed 70%. .

The Monetary Policy Committee headed by Governor Fatih Karahan on Thursday raised the one-week repo rate from 45% to 50%. Only Deutsche Bank AG correctly predicted this development. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expected a smaller increase, while all other economists surveyed by Bloomberg saw no change.

The central bank's monetary policy will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is expected, the MPC said in a statement. Disinflation will be established in the second half of 2024.

Bank stocks jumped and the lira strengthened as much as 1.4% against the dollar after the decision, while Turkish credit default swaps saw the biggest decline this year.

The message conveyed by political decision-makers marks a new break with Turkey's previous fixation on a strategy of growth at all costs, accused of having scared away foreign capital and caused a series of monetary crises. An increase was particularly unexpected given that municipal elections are only ten days away and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has in the past touted the benefits of low interest rates, wants to regain control of Istanbul and from Ankara to the opposition.

It is an extremely aggressive move that underlines the central bank's determination to stabilize lira exchange rates, said Peter Kinsella, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Union Bancaire Privée Ubp SA. It also shows that the top authorities remain committed to an orthodox political approach.

A faster depreciation of the pound and a worsening inflation outlook forced central banks to back off just two months after policymakers declared the end of their tightening cycle. Before the rise, the Turkish lira was the worst performer this month among emerging market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

As part of its decision on Thursday, the central bank also revised its interest rate corridor for the first time in years. The band formed by overnight borrowing and lending rates has widened to plus or minus 300 basis points around the benchmark, allowing policymakers to offer more expensive financing to commercial lenders.

What Bloomberg Economics says…

Today we are seeing a decision to double the interest rate band, with the central bank leaving room for an emergency tool to be used in the final days before the March elections, particularly if the depreciation of the pound sterling is increasing. So, in the event of a deterioration in the inflation outlook, we do not think the decision rules out a real hike in the policy rate after the vote.

Selva Bahar Baziki, economist.

The final stretch before Turkey's elections is an unusual time for politicians to tighten their policies. In recent years, an economic remedy favored by Erdogan has been to try to buy off the electorate with ultra-low rates and tax giveaways. The course has partly changed since last year's presidential election, when critics warned that Turkey was at risk of a balance of payments crisis.

But questions still swirled around a series of backdoor tightening measures taken in recent weeks by the central bank, which some compared to an era of unorthodox economics under previous leadership.

An outright rise in rates would instead encourage savers to keep their money in lira assets and could pave the way for a return of foreign capital, Deutsche Bank analysts said ahead of Thursday's announcement. Capital inflows have been slow and foreigners have exited Turkish assets in the first two weeks of this month.

A central bank survey of market participants showed that their inflation outlook for the end of the year rose by more than a percentage point to over 44.2% this month, well above the central bank's current forecasts. Monthly price growth, an indicator closely watched by the monetary authority, accelerated to 4.5% in February.

It's clearly the right move from a policy perspective, given that inflation has recently risen again in response to higher wages and also further reserve losses, said Kieran Curtis, chief investment officer at Abrdn in London.

–With help from Joel Rinneby.

