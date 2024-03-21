WWhen Leo Varadkar was a teenager on a school trip to Northern Ireland, he smuggled fireworks back into the republic to set off illicit fireworks, but only now has he sent a boom that resonates across Ireland.

At the age of 45, Ireland's youngest and first gay and mixed-race taoiseach resigns.

No one saw it coming; neither his colleagues in the Fine Gael party, nor his colleagues in the Fianna Fil or Greens coalition, nor the media. Yet he stood on the steps of Dublin's government buildings on Wednesday to make an emotional announcement, as shocked ministers and stunned viewers looked on.

I believe this government can be re-elected, he declared. I believe a new taoiseach will be better placed than me to achieve this, renew and strengthen the leadership team, refocus our message and policies and drive implementation. After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for the job.

Varadkar delivered an unexpected and emotional resignation speech on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/PA

He has resigned as leader of Fine Gael and will step down as taoiseach once a successor is appointed, he said. The reasons that push me to resign now are personal and political, but above all political, he declared, without further details. Michael D Higgins, the president, reportedly learned of his resignation just before the press conference.

Speculation about the reasons for this decision was rife in Dublin, but one thing was clear: Varadkar had launched a political blitz that would likely have won the approval of one of his heroes, Otto von Bismarck.

It was not a typical ending: despite losing two constitutional referendums earlier this month, there was no visible pressure to resign, no obvious palace coup intrigue.

But Varadkar was never a typical Irish politician. Why isn't his name Murphy like everyone else? Boris Johnson, when he was Foreign Secretary, reportedly once asked his aides.

The gay son of an Indian immigrant, a trained doctor and socially awkward, the taoiseach did not fit the traditional Irish political mold and, despite a glamorous image abroad, at home he was never hip and not pretend to be.

Growing up as the son of a GP in a middle-class suburb of Dublin, young Leo declared, at the age of eight, his ambition to become Minister of Health. He studied medicine at Trinity College Dublin and joined Fine Gael, a center-right party. Speaking openly about tax cuts and welfare reform, some have dubbed him the Tory Boy. As well as Germany's Iron Chancellor, he revered Ryanair's Michael OLeary.

After serving his term at council level, he burst onto the national scene in 2007, at the age of 28, winning election to the Dil representing Dublin West.

The backbencher was frank and direct, which some found refreshing and others considered arrogant. Instead of pleasing voters and attending funerals, essential elements of parochial politics, Varadkar preferred policy documents and parliamentary debates.

Varadkar celebrates the success of his same-sex marriage referendum in 2015, months after coming out as gay. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images

He doesn't have much time or interest in small talk, said Brendan O'Shea, a doctor who trained under Varadkar as a medical student, in 2019. We have someone who is legal about what he thinks should be done. The calculating machine will decide what the best decision is, and then the politician will turn on and find a way to sell that decision.

Although he supported a failed coup in 2010 against Enda Kenny, the leader of Fine Gael, when Kenny was elected taoiseach the following year he appointed Varadkar as minister for transport, tourism and sport, then of health.

In 2015, Varadkar came out as gay. It's not something that defines me, he told RT. I am not a half-Indian politician, nor a doctor politician, nor a gay politician for that matter. It's just part of who I am.

There was no reaction. On the contrary, Ireland praised honesty and passed a referendum on same-sex marriage a few months later. After coming out, Varadkar seemed looser, more comfortable with himself, friends said. Under the leadership of his partner, Matt Barrett, the former bar-binger from Mars has become a fitness enthusiast.

When Kenny resigned in 2017, Varadkar outwitted his party rival, Simon Coveney, to become leader of Fine Gael and the country at just 38 years old.

A year later, he successfully led the government's referendum on abortion. This marked another step in Ireland's transformation into a secular and progressive state. Foreigners tended to swoon over Varadkar, because he is six feet tall and embodies a liberalizing zeitgeist. Irish progressives have rolled their eyes, saying other politicians and grassroots groups have done the heavy lifting.

Varadkar has proven himself a wily Brexit negotiator, causing headaches in London over the Irish backstop. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

During the Brexit negotiations, Varadkar won praise at home and resentment in London by mobilizing the EU behind the border backstop that rebalanced Ireland's historically servile relationship with Britain. It also paved the way for Johnson to Downing Street and the Northern Ireland Protocol which dismayed unionists by establishing a trade border in the Irish Sea.

As Ireland recovered from the Celtic Tiger crash, Varadkar confidently called elections in February 2020, but was humiliated by a surge in support for Sinn Fin, forcing Fine Gael to cobble together a ruling coalition with Fianna Fil and the Greens.

He guided Ireland through the Covid pandemic, with a job rotation deal that made Fianna Fils Michel Martin taoiseach for two years while Varadkar became business minister.

In 2022, he returned to the top job, but a housing crisis that collided with an influx of refugees and anti-immigrant sentiment eroded Varadkar's ratings. Critics said the government was too centrist, or even too conservative, in revamping the economy and real estate market.

As Fine Gael prepares for defeats in June's municipal and European elections and general elections due within a year, several lawmakers have announced they will not stand again. This month's referendum debacle, in which the government was defeated on two proposals to amend the constitution, has further soured the mood.

The taoiseach faced a busy schedule and an uncertain future, but no one expected him to be pushed or to jump so abruptly. Varadkar said he had no other job lined up, no top position in Brussels or the UN, but no one thinks the calculating machine has suddenly stopped.