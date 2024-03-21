The possibility of a vice president is gaining ground with Donald Trump, reports NBC





Donald Trump favors the idea of ​​Senator Marco Rubio (Republican of Florida) being his vice-presidential candidate, according to NBC News.

The network reported Wednesday that Rubio was moving up the list of candidates to be Trump's vice president, citing six sources familiar with the search.

Rubio, 52, is young and telegenic, could influence Latino voters as the son of Cuban immigrants and would be the first minority to appear on a GOP presidential ticket, NBC noted.

He also has a history of allegiance to Trump. Rubio recently endorsed the idea that the Republican National Committee would help Trump pay his mounting legal bills.

The senator also downplayed Trump's inflammatory remark that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to other NATO countries. He doesn't talk like a traditional politician, Rubio said last month. You'd think people would have figured it out.

Sen. Marco Rubio speaks to reporters as he leaves the TikTok briefing at the U.S. Capitol on March 20. Bill Clark via Getty Images

It's pretty clear from Trump's orbit that Rubio is in play, a Florida GOP operative told NBC. This makes sense because he checks almost all the boxes if they can both get over being from Florida.

There are constitutional barriers to having a presidential candidate come from the same state (remember, Trump changed his residency to Florida), but a workaround might be possible.

In 2000, Dick Cheney changed his voter registration from Texas to Wyoming to remove a possible obstacle to his ticket sharing with eventual president (and fellow Texas landowner) George W. Bush.

A court later ruled that Cheney, a former Wyoming congressman who moved to Dallas to chair Halliburton Co. in the 1990s, was a Wyoming resident.

Other possibilities for Trump include Sen. Tim Scott (SC), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY).

Someone in the Trump camp told NBC the search was far from over.

The list is long and it is extremely early in any type of process, the advisor said. No one has been contacted directly yet, and I don't expect that for a while.

HuffPost reached out to Rubio for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

