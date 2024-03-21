Today's India fights back against terrorism, but bears more than just scars: PM Modi | News from India







Whether it is the leaders of NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, said those who were bleeding India by inflicting terror were suffering and their pitiful state was for all to see as India's role in the global growth was recognized around the world. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat conclave, he once again seemed extremely confident of winning. LS surveys and said the next five years would be crucial in continuing the country's growth journey, even as he recalled how the last 10 years had witnessed overall growth on all parameters.Whether it is the leaders of terrorism or countries seeking development and peace, everyone has had the Rising Bharat experience. This new India does not bear the wounds of terrorism, but gives a lesson with full force to those who inflicted the wounds of terrorism, Modi said. The Prime Minister cited the remarks of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Comparing him to Aurangzeb as he said: “The government approached the electorate based on its performance over the last 10 years. And he also started working on a 100-day roadmap during his third term. On the other hand, the opposition parties set a new record. Today, Modi was abused for the 104th time. Modi was compared to Aurangzeb and there was also a threat of blowing off his skull. Modi said the whole world sees the 21st century as India's. Major rating agencies and economists are assured of India's rise. Why don't they ask any questions? This is because the whole world is witnessing how India has brought great changes in the last ten years, he added.

He said that in the last 10 years, 25 million people have come out of poverty, the country has moved from the 10th to the fifth economy, India's foreign exchange reserves have crossed 700 billion dollars and exports have increased exponentially. However, we need to do much more. Our government uses technology to catch the corrupt. Today it is becoming difficult to hide traces of money and that is why money stashes are found in beds and walls. Bundles of notes were found from a Congress MLA and a TMC leader, and hence they are shaken, the Prime Minister said. He noted that there was a time when people wondered why no action was taken against the high and mighty and today most people wondered why action was taken against them. Watch: PM Modi gets emotional remembering auditor Ramesh in Salem

