Letitia James doubts that Trump is truly incapable of proposing a $454 million bond as a deadline to pay within inches.





The New York attorney general's office doubts that Donald Trump is “actually incapable” of posting $454 million bail in his civil fraud case – arguing Wednesday that the ex-president could have taken his real estate holdings to court .

The filing from AG Letitia James' office comes after Trump's lawyers claimed Monday that he faced “insurmountable difficulties” in finding a lender to guarantee the full amount he owes by the deadline of 25 March as he sought to appeal the heavy judgment handed down against him.

If Trump and the other defendants “were truly incapable” of securing bail, “they should have at a minimum consented to having their real estate interests held by the courts to satisfy the judgment,” said Dennis Fan, an attorney at the Trump office. the G. replied.

New York AG Letitia James' office doubts that former President Donald Trump is actually incapable of posting the $454 million bond he needs for his civil fraud case. Steven Hirsch James' office said Trump and other defendants could have “consented to having their real estate interests held by the courts” if they failed to secure bail. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, file

Or Trump “should have otherwise pledged to secure real estate of sufficient value to guarantee payment of the entire judgment,” Fan wrote.

Trump is seeking to appeal Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's ruling, which hits him with a huge judgment over a decade-long fraudulent scheme in which the real estate mogul inflated his net worth by several billion per year to obtain an advantage on loan and insurance conditions.

But the 45th president must either pay the full amount or secure bail to pursue the appeal.

Here's How Donald Trump's New York Fraud Decision Affects His Businesses

The court's explosive ruling finding Donald Trump liable for fraud has left even his own lawyers perplexed, asking the judge Wednesday to clarify his decision to revoke the former president's New York business licenses.

The 34-page ruling by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron would force Trump, 77, to cede control of his Empire State properties, including Trump Tower in Midtown, to an independent third party, otherwise known as escrow.

In his ruling, the judge wrote that the receiver must be appointed to handle the dissolution of canceled business certificates for limited liability companies, or LLCs, under the Trump Organization umbrella.

A Manhattan judge has found former President Donald Trump liable for fraud by exaggerating the value of his assets. Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Here's the impact of the ruling on Trump's businesses, according to legal experts:

What are corporate certificates and what does their revocation mean?

Business certificates are issued by the state to prove the validity of a business and are used for commercial transactions.

Justice Arthur Engoron of Manhattan Supreme Court revoked Trump's business licenses in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

They can be considered a birth certificate for a person, former financial crimes prosecutor Diana Florence told the Post.

When the judge overturned them, it was like being handed death certificates, with the ruling amounting to a corporate death sentence, Florence said.

Judge revokes Trump's New York business licenses, finds he committed fraud by inflating wealth

These certificates are required for entities such as LLCs and carry privileges such as protection of personal assets if the business goes bankrupt, said Robert Hockett, a law professor at Cornell.

Hockett said a common but unsavory business practice is for a company to pretend it has more money than it actually does in order to help it obtain an LLC certificate.

In this case, an LLC functions as a shell intended to escape liability.

What the judge concluded yesterday is that Trump is indeed doing this, Hockett told the Post. He claimed that many of his companies were well capitalized and able to pay their creditors by doing good work that benefits the public and warrants limited liability certifications.

Trump's lawyers said Monday they contacted 30 companies as he sought the massive bond, with no luck because the companies wouldn't accept his properties as collateral and he didn't want to sell his prized real estate at a “fire sale”. ” prices.

But Trump could have sought to split the amount among multiple bonds among multiple backers, “limiting the risk of each individual bond to a smaller sum,” Fan wrote.

Stay up to date with the most important news of the day

Stay up to date with the latest news with Evening Update.

Thanks for recording!

And Fan pointed out that Trump was able to use real estate as collateral to secure bail for the $83 million judgment he owed writer E. Jean Carroll in his defamation case.

“Using real estate as collateral for an appeal bond is hardly impossible in general,” Fan wrote.

Fan criticized the former commander-in-chief for providing no evidence of all the failed efforts he made to find support.

“As far as the Court can infer,” the bail bonds companies may not have wanted to accept his properties as collateral “because the use of Mr. Trump’s real estate will generally require “an appraisal of the property.” and that his assets do not have the same value as the defendants claim. “Fan said.

During the trial, the value of some of the former president's key properties, such as his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, and his Trump Tower triplex, was constantly debated – Trump, for example, claiming that the estate of Florida was worth $517 million while a local assessor valued it at much less than $27 million.

Trump attorney Chris Kise said in a statement Wednesday: The Attorney General's latest filing demonstrates his continued willingness to distort facts and misinterpret applicable law in his political crusade against President Trump.

