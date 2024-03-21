Carrie Johnson shares insight into 'exciting' new additions to family home





Carrie Johnsonshared a glimpse of her new pets – duck hatching eggs – which were given to her by her husband Boris and their three adorable children Wilfred, Romy and Frank. On Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 36-year-old posted an image of an incubator filled with small duck eggs. Alongside the photo, she wrote: “A very exciting birthday present from my husband and children,” followed by a duck emoji. ©Instagram Carrie received a thoughtful birthday gift from her family Carrie and Boris are already the proud owners of a flock of ducks that they raise in their sprawling home of 3.8 million located on an idyllic duck pond. In 2023, the family welcomed five new ducks named Twiglet, Gherkin, Black Head, Turbo and Pickle. You might also like WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares cute video with son Wilfred At the time, Carrie told her Instagram followers: “Our lovely neighbors gave us ducks for our pond. Gathering them was fun!” ©Instagram Johnson Ducks The couple, who married in 2021, moved into the impressive 400-year-old property last year. Their property, Brightwell Manor, is hidden deep within the picturesque village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire. It has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms. Their family home spans five acres of land and also has a tennis court, two stables, a majestic walled garden, an on-site guest house and a fairytale moat. In addition to this, they also have their own fruit and vegetable plots where they grow their own produce, such as rhubarb. ©Instagram Carrie and Boris grow their own rhubarb Communications expert Carrie celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday. Before her big day, the mother-of-three enjoyed a celebratory dinner with a group of close friends. In photos shared on social media, Carrie also shared a glimpse of her charming elephant-shaped birthday cake topped with chocolate buttons and pink candles. Dressed to the nines, Carrie looked impeccable in a navy velvet mini dress which she teamed with sheer polka dot tights and knee-high leather boots. ©Instagram Carrie looked so gorgeous for her birthday outing She accessorized with a cluster of gold necklaces and wore her honey blonde locks in voluminous waves for extra va-va-voom. Captioning several images from her celebrations on Wednesday, she wrote: “Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages this weekend. 36 is GREAT.” Carrie welcomed her youngest child Frank Alfred Odysseus in July 2023. The couple also adore their son Wilfred, three, and daughter Romy, two. To celebrate the arrival of her newborn, the mother of three chose to update her Instagram grid with a carousel of precious snaps showing baby “Frankie” adapting to her new surroundings and bonding with her family. Can we take a moment to appreciate her knitted cherub blanket and full head of hair! “A week of Frankie [heart emoji]”, she wrote in the caption. “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5th at 9:15 am. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!). “[I] I love every minute of the baby's sleeping bubble. Watching my two oldest hug their new sibling with so much joy and enthusiasm was the most wonderful thing to witness. We are all very impressed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/515911/carrie-johnson-glimpse-exciting-family-additions-duck-hatching-eggs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos