Joe Biden jokes about Donald Trump's debt problems: 'I can't help you'





President Joe Biden on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump over his difficulties in securing bail to appeal a New York civil court judgment worth $454 million.

Trump and Biden became their respective parties' presumptive nominees for president after winning a string of victories in the March 12 primaries, likely setting up a rematch of the 2020 presidential election in November.

In February, Trump was ordered to pay a $355 million fine after a New York judge found that he engaged in business fraud by deliberately overvaluing some of his assets in order to obtain loans more advantageous banking options. Once interest is included, the total penalty will be more than $464 million.

Trump is seeking to appeal the decision, but to do so he must pay the full amount of bail, something his legal team said Monday made it “virtually impossible” for him to do. A number of companies declined to vouch for the bond after being contacted by Trump's legal team.

Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Dallas, Texas, Biden joked that a man had come to see him to discuss his heavy debts.

He said: “The other day this defeated-looking man came up to me and said, 'Mr. President, I need your help. I am crushing with debt. I am completely destroyed.'”

Biden said he then responded, “Donald, I'm sorry. I can't help you.”

The audience, made up of around 100 people, then burst into laughter, according to a Mail Online report.

The president also took aim at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, saying he hoped the crowd would not only help secure him a second term, but also help Democrats win the state's Senate elections.

If that happens, he joked, “Ted Cruz is joining another loser, Donald Trump.”

During his speech, Biden, 81, cracked a joke about his age and mental agility that drew Republican scrutiny.

To laughter from the crowd, he joked, “I'm 41,” before taking issue with Trump by adding, “That's about the age of our ideals.”

President Joe Biden gives a speech on the Intel Ocotillo campus March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona (left) and Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting March 19, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Wednesday…President Joe Biden gives a speech at the Intel Ocotillo campus March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona (left) and Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting March 19, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. On Wednesday, Biden mocked Trump over his difficulties in posting bail so he could appeal a civil fraud case in New York. More Rebecca Noble/Joe Raedle/GETTY

Biden went on to say that Trump bears responsibility for the irregular migrant crisis at the southern border, as he opposed a bipartisan Senate bill to tighten immigration restrictions and provide aid additional to American allies, including Ukraine. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to support the bill, saying it would be “dead on arrival” in the House.

The president commented: “Trump has not only wreaked havoc on Americans. He also caused chaos on the US border. »

In total, Biden spoke at two fundraising events in Dallas on Wednesday, during which he raised more than $2.5 million for his re-election battle.

Newsweek contacted representatives of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign via email Thursday at 3:30 a.m. ET. This article will be updated if they decide to comment.

Trump is required to post the $454 million bond or risk having his assets seized by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James said she intends to follow this route if necessary, commenting: “If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will seek mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court. And We will ask the judge to seize his property.”

