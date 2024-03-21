China will be ready to invade Taiwan in three years, says top US admiral

Uncommon knowledge
A top US admiral says Chinese leaders have ordered the military to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027.
“All indications point to the [People’s Liberation Army] comply with President Xi Jinping's directive to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027,” Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in prepared testimony before the Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. Americans.
“Although the [People’s Republic of China] claims to prefer to achieve unification through peaceful means, Xi will not renounce the use of force,” Aquilino added.
Admiral Aquilino, who led the Indo-Pacific Command for three years, is expected to retire. His departure comes at a critical time when China is challenging the United States' traditional hub-and-spoke alliance system in Asia.
The rapid modernization of China's military under Xi has been at the heart of speculation about Taiwan's reunification with the mainland through the use of force.
The People's Republic of China considers Taiwan part of its historic territory, although Beijing has not directly ruled the self-governing island since the Chinese Communist Party took control of the Chinese mainland in 1949.
“In the three years since I took command, the PLA has added more than 400 combat aircraft, more than 20 major warships, and more than doubled its inventory of ballistic missiles and cruise ship,” Aquilino said.
Despite China's growing military power and destabilizing actions in the region, Aquilino stressed that conflict in the Indo-Pacific region is neither imminent nor inevitable, highlighting the complex interplay between military preparedness, strategic intentions and regional geopolitical dynamics.
Jeff Liu, spokesperson for Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said News week: “Regarding speculation that China may attack Taiwan in 2027, there are different speculations and interpretations. However, we cannot predict when China will start a war, but we must make all preparations. The most important is to strengthen our own defense capabilities as an effective deterrent against China's use of force.”
Despite these worrying signs, the US intelligence community assessed that Xi had not yet set a deadline for the invasion in 2027 or another year.
“We know, as has been made public, that President Xi has instructed the PLA, China's military leadership, to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, but that does not mean he has decided to invade Taiwan in 2027 or any other year,” Central Intelligence Agency chief Nicholas Burns told CBS News last year.
Even some U.S. military officials have expressed doubts about Xi's plans to invade Taiwan in the immediate future.
“I think Xi Jinping doesn't necessarily want to take Taiwan by force,” Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Tokyo on November 10, 2023.
But even though Xi has not made clear his intention to invade, the Chinese military's coercive tactics around Taiwan have sought to limit Taipei's options.
“The well-documented multi-domain operation established a new, more dangerous status quo for PLA activity and posture around Taiwan, normalizing warship patrols around Taiwan and military flights crossing the mid-strait line from Taiwan,” Aquilino added.
Meanwhile, Xi asked President Joe Biden to stop arming Taiwan when the two leaders met in San Francisco last year.
“The US side should take concrete steps to honor its commitment not to support Taiwan's independence, stop arming Taiwan and support China's peaceful reunification,” Xi told President Joe Biden during their meeting in California, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
