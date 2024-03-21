Sonia Gandhi says Indian PM Modi is using tax office to paralyze opposition





Congress Top Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Thursday. India's main opposition party, the Congress, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of using the taxman to starve it of finances ahead of elections starting next month. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said they had made “a systematic effort to financially cripple the party”. The party said the freezing of its accounts, which amount to 2.1 billion rupees ($25 million; $20 million), was “unprecedented and undemocratic.” The BJP and the tax department are yet to respond to the allegations. The Congress made the accusations on Thursday at a press conference attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and treasurer Ajay Maken. Indian general elections will be held in seven phases in April and May. Opinion polls predict a victory for Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his allies, who are eyeing a record third consecutive term in power. Last month, Congress said his bank accounts had been frozen by the Income Tax (IT) department. On Thursday, Mr Maken said 11 party accounts had been frozen and the 2.1 billion rupees contained in them had been placed under lien – meaning they cannot be withdrawn or transferred. “This is not about freezing the bank accounts of the Indian National Congress,” Gandhi said. “This is the freezing of Indian democracy.” Mr Maken said the “unprecedented action” was because the tax authorities owed 1.4 million rupees. “All political parties are exempt from income tax. So why is only Congress penalized?” He asked. The BBC has contacted the Tax Department and the Department of Finance for comment. Ms Gandhi said the party was unable to access funds it had collected from the public and its workers. “Money from our accounts is being forcibly taken out,” she said. These actions undermined the level playing field needed for the 2024 general elections to be held, Kharge said, adding that this amounted to destroying democracy in India. “We are unable to spend money on our election campaign, on advertising, to pay our party employees and to print campaign materials,” he said. “There are institutions in the country that are supposed to protect the democratic framework,” Gandhi said. “However, no court says anything. The Electoral Commission remains silent, no other institutions speak out and the media does not address the issue.” Congress party leaders also pointed out that their party was financially crippled at a time when it had just been revealed that the BJP had benefited “hugely” from the now-illegal electoral bond system. Mr Modi's government launched electoral bonds in 2018, saying it would make political financing more transparent. But the system allowed individuals and businesses to donate money to parties anonymously. Last month, India's Supreme Court banned the scheme, calling it “unconstitutional”, and ordered the Election Commission to disclose details of the donations to the public. This data showed that the ruling BJP was the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, getting almost half of the bonds worth 120 billion rupees donated between 2018 and 2024. Read more stories from BBC India:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-68573283 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos