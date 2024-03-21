



Donald Lu, US Deputy Secretary of State, has once again denied former Prime Minister Imran Khan's accusations that the US orchestrated his downfall by supporting the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. ambassador told a congressional panel: “I want to be very clear on this point. [that] This conspiracy theory is a lie and a complete lie. »

The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee announced the hearing, titled “Pakistan After Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and U.S.-Pakistan Relations,” in which Secretary deputy appeared as a key witness.

Donald Lu said: “I want to be very clear on this point. These allegations and this conspiracy theory are a lie; this is a complete lie. I have reviewed press reports regarding the so-called figure in Pakistan, the alleged leak of a diplomatic cable from the embassy. This is what they call the figure in Pakistan, the alleged leak of a diplomatic cable from the embassy. This is not correct here; at no point does he accuse the United States government or myself of taking any action against Imran Khan, and thirdly, the other person present at the meeting, the Pakistani Ambassador to the United States at the At the time, he testified before his own government that there was no conspiracy. We respect the sovereignty of Pakistan and we respect the principle that the people of Pakistan should be the only ones to choose their own leaders through a democratic process.

Donald Lu also said that these unfounded allegations resulted in regular death threats against him and his family.

Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu tells US Congress Foreign Affairs Committee how he received death threats after Imran Khan accused him of sabotaging PTI government pic.twitter.com/QLOLYyWQvs

– Omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 20, 2024

The controversy over the figure began on March 27, 2022, when Khan, less than a month before his ouster in April 2022, held up a letter in front of people, claiming that it was a figure from a foreign nation conspiring with its political rivals to overthrow power. PTI Government.

He did not disclose the contents of the letter or the name of the country from which it arrived. However, days later, he accused the United States of plotting against him, saying that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had requested his dismissal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefridaytimes.com/21-Mar-2024/cipher-us-envoy-donald-lu-rubbishes-imran-khan-s-conspiracy-theory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

