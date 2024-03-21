Erdoan's monthly use of discretionary funds soared to $59 million before elections





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spent a record 1.8 billion TL ($59.4 million) from the discretionary fund allocated for his use ahead of local elections scheduled for May 31, Birgn daily reported on Thursday. citing data from the Ministry of Finance. Erdoan spent 1,897,000,000 TL in February alone from the discretionary fund. The amount Erdoan spent from the fund in February 2023 was TL 373.3 million ($11.7 million). The president spent 2,182,000,000 TL ($68.4 million) from the fund in the first two months of the year, an increase of 238 percent compared to the 561,900,000 TL ($17.6 million dollars) spent during the same period of 2023. Deniz Ycel, chief spokesperson for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said the president's 238 percent increase in discretionary spending compared to the same period last year was contrary to in the natural course of life. He said the fund cannot be used for personal expenses of the president and his family or for election campaigns, adding: “Unfortunately, in a country where all controlling institutions are under the control of one person . [the president]it's not at all convincing. The MP also asked a parliamentary question to Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz on this subject. He wanted to know the reasons for the 238 percent increase in spending last month and how much of the fund was used for areas other than national security, particularly for the Justice and Development Party's election campaign. (AKP) in power during the January elections. February period of this year. Discretionary funds are allocated to the president, government or state organs from the annual state budget. Users of discretionary funds are offered guidelines on how they can use these funds, but are also given flexibility in their use. The funds are not intended for any particular project. Discretionary funds can be used without the approval of Parliament or any other public institution and are seen as a tool for the government to achieve its goals without spending a lot of time working with bureaucracy. Opposition parties accuse President Erdoan of misusing discretionary funds, the amount of which in the state budget has steadily increased over the past two decades, when Erdoan's AKP ruled the country. The Department of Finance regularly publishes information on the amount of discretionary funds on its website under Secret Service Expenditures. While the amount of discretionary funds in the state budget was 155 million TL in 2005, since then it has recorded an increase, with the exception of 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

