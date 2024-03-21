Kremlin says PM Modi has open invitation to visit Russia | News from India





NEW DELHI: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said an open invitation had been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia, as reported by Russian news outlet TASS. Peskov noted that the visit of PM Modi towards Russia is awaiting coordination through diplomatic channels.

“This visit (of Modi to Russia) still needs to be coordinated through diplomatic channels,” Peskov said in response to questions about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited Modi to Russia following their recent telephone conversation.

“Of course, the Indian Prime Minister also has an open invitation to visit our country,” Peskov added, according to the TASS report.

Peskov said: “In any case, [Putin and Modi] will meet in the first half of this year,” stressing that the two leaders will meet both in multilateral settings at international events and through bilateral discussions.

The statement followed Prime Minister Modi's telephonic exchange with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, during which India reiterated its stance in favor of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a official press release.

“The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the coming years. They also reviewed the progress made in various bilateral cooperation issues and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the official statement said.

“While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent stance in favor of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch,” the statement added.

The Kremlin disclosed details of President Putin's conversation with Prime Minister Modi, saying Putin briefed Modi on the current situation in Ukraine and highlighted Ukraine's reluctance to seek political and diplomatic solutions to the conflict.

“The Russian president gave his assessment of the current situation in the special military operation zone. He emphasized Kiev's categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic measures to resolve the conflict,” the Russian president said in a statement. .

“In connection with the events of June 24, Narendra Modi expressed his understanding and support for the resolute actions of the Russian leadership to protect public order and ensure the stability of the country and the security of its people,” the statement added.

(With ANI entries)

