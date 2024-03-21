Donald Trump launches joint fundraising committee with RNC to raise money





Donald Trump has launched a joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to raise money.

The committee, the Trump National Committee JFC, filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Wednesday.

The context

Trump and the RNC, the governing body of the Republican Party, have faced recent financial problems.

Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign stop in Ohio earlier this month. The former president has faced significant costs in several court cases in recent months. Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign stop in Ohio earlier this month. The former president has faced significant costs in several court cases in recent months. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Earlier this month, the former president posted a nearly $92 million bond in his defamation case against E. Jean Carroll after Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the Republican's request to delay enforcement of the sanctions. In January, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to journalist Carroll for statements he made in 2019.

Meanwhile, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump must pay $355 million for fraud. The New York court ruled that Trump and top executives of the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers. With interest, the full payment will be approximately $464 million. Trump's lawyers are appealing the verdict.

As for the RNC, in November 2023, the GOP governing body reported its lowest bank balance at that point since 2016, according to information provided to the Federal Election Commission. With $9.96 million in spending money, the RNC had less than half of the $21.35 million reported the year Trump won the presidential election.

Earlier this month, Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump and her ally Michael Whatley were elected co-chairs and chairman of the RNC. Lara Trump promised the RNC would spend money to pay Trump's legal fees.

Aside from that, the election of his allies to the RNC signals closer ties between Trump and the committee, and their joint fundraising reflects that.

Newsweek reached out to the RNC and a Trump representative via email for comment on this story.

What we know

Trump's fundraising efforts so far pale in comparison to those of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The Democrat has so far amassed $155 million in cash, ready to be used against his Republican rival, and raised $53 million on his own last month. Although Trump's February numbers have not yet been released, at the end of January his two fundraising committees had $36.6 million in cash on hand and had spent more than they raised.

The former president faces additional charges and lawsuits that could cost him even more, as he and the RNC prepare to deal with the costs of fighting the presidential election.

Views

After her election as vice president, Lara Trump said, “Everything I do on this committee will have one goal: to re-elect Donald Trump, flip the Senate, and expand the House in November.” »

And after

It will take time to decide whether the committee is successful in terms of fundraising capacity.

Updated 3/21/24, 3:53 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

