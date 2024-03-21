Israel calls on Xi Jinping to mediate release of Chinese detainees held by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to China was scheduled for October 2023, but Hamas' attack on Israel took place on October 7, 2023, making Netanyahu's visit, scheduled for late October 2023, to Beijing uncertain. After that, Israel tried in various ways and means to convince the Chinese, by any form or ploy to their advantage, which became clear and can be understood by the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help the China to obtain the liberation of the Chinese. Hostage held by Hamas, Noah Argamani. He tried to gain sympathy from the Chinese side by saying that the hostage's mother, Noa Argamani, is a Chinese citizen and suffers from cancer.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to improve his distorted image among his citizens and officials after holding him responsible for developments occurring, especially after the former chief of staff of the Israeli occupation army, Dan Halutz, declared: “Israel has lost the war against Hamas, and that the only image of victory that “what will be achieved is the overthrow of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the warm applause of the public for Israeli General Dan Halutz,” he continued his speech, emphasizing that “this is the image of victory.” This is what we need to guide the entire public and millions of others in Israel. Therefore, Netanyahu is trying by all means to achieve a personal victory, even if it is false or imaginary, by trying to involve other parties, such as China, to take responsibility for himself and all other countries. Israel claims to detain its citizens with the Hamas movement to negotiate their release.

However, the American channel NBC confirmed that the kidnapped Chinese-Israeli woman Noa Argamani was not kidnapped by the Hamas movement, but was probably kidnapped by civilians in the Gaza Strip, and that they did not had no connection with the Palestinian armed factions. Also, according to the Israeli channel N12, contradictory information appeared, because two hostages released from Gaza reported having seen them there, which casts doubt on the assertions of the American channel NBC on the same subject. This may explain why Chinese-Israeli prisoner Noa Argamani was not released during the November 2023 ceasefire. This casts doubt on the identity of Argamani's captors. All text messages, call recordings, human source information and satellite images at the time of the kidnapping indicate that Argamani was not kidnapped by armed members of Hamas, but possibly by another civilian group of Hamas. the Gaza Strip, which acted independently of them.

During a speech he gave to the Knesset, in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about his efforts to free the hostages, Netanyahu described during his speech and how he requested the intervention of the Chinese president Xi Jinping, through the Chinese ambassador in Tel Aviv. Cai Run. Netanyahu said he had asked Ambassador Tsai to send a direct message to President Xi Jinping, saying: “There is a girl being held hostage by a Chinese mother, and I personally request your intervention on the issue of Noa Argamani. He continued: I explained to the Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Tsai, that the problem is that her Chinese mother just wants to see her daughter one last time before she dies, so we are asking for the intervention of China and the Chinese President Xi Jinping personally. with the Hamas movement, to free the Chinese hostage Noah Argamani to Hamas.

But the response came from the Palestinian side, through an announcement from the (Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades), the military wing of the Hamas movement, according to which a large number of hostages held by the Palestinian movement in the Gaza Strip had probably been killed. was killed, holding Israeli leaders responsible for their invasion of the Gaza Strip and their war. Genocide in the Gaza Strip, which caused the death and loss of dozens of hostages and prisoners held by Hamas in the tunnels of the Gaza Strip. This is what the Hamas movement tried to clarify to the Chinese themselves and to the world by disclosing the statement of an Israeli prisoner released by the Hamas movement, according to which: “He was not afraid of being killed by members of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). ), but he was more afraid of being killed in Israeli attacks. On the Gaza Strip. This statement was made by the released Israeli prisoner held by Hamas, during leaked audio recordings of a meeting between released Israeli prisoners and some of their families with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after their release in the part of a prisoner exchange with Hamas. According to these leaked recordings of the released Israeli prisoners, the Ynet Arabic website, which is one of the most famous news sites in Israel, reported that relatives of the released Israelis expressed their anger and dissatisfaction with Netanyahu in because of the air. raids on Gaza, given the persistence of Palestinian factions. By detaining Israelis in the Gaza Strip. Another Israeli prisoner released from Hamas also explained that an Israeli helicopter opened fire on Israeli civilians detained in the Gaza Strip.

Here, China's true position on what is happening in Gaza can be understood through China's categorical refusal to send its workers to Israel, according to the assurances of senior Israeli officials, through China's refusal to send its workers in Israel during the war, against a backdrop of a shortage of workers in the construction and agricultural sectors in Tel Aviv. According to senior Israeli military officials, the Chinese are not interested in Israeli considerations based on who is with us in the war and who is not with us.

In this context, the Israeli Embassy in China is trying to push China to take a positive stance in its favor, especially after the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was exposed to a wave of hostile messages. The Israeli mission in Beijing therefore highlighted a number of hostile comments made by the Chinese on its Twitter account. Chinese social media, where the Israeli embassy in Beijing, the Chinese capital, has expressed concern over the growing wave of anti-Semitic sentiments it says in various media outlets on social networking sites in China, with accusations The Chinese government promotes a narrative that places blame directly on Israel, as the main ally of the United States of America. China has also refused to criticize Hamas as a terrorist organization along with Russia in the UN Security Council using its veto power.

But what is worth stopping and analyzing for me is the intervention of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, through his communication with Chinese Foreign Ministry officials, seeking to prevent the visit of a Hamas delegation in China, after China recently expressed its desire to play an effective role in the Palestinian issue and to reconcile the parties. This contradicts the same position of Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen regarding accepting a visit from a Hamas delegation twice to Moscow and their meeting with senior Russian officials immediately after the start of the flood operation. Al-Aqsa on October 7, 2023.

Based on developments in the Gaza Strip between Palestinian resistance factions and Israel, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged, in an official document released, to establish a lasting truce between Israel and the Hamas movement , affirming that: the parties to the conflict must immediately establish a permanent and lasting humanitarian truce. In its statement, China's Foreign Ministry called for a comprehensive ceasefire and an end to the fighting. In its document, the ministry urged the UN Security Council to send a clear message in which China affirms its rejection of the process of forcible transfer of the Palestinian civilian population, and also calls for the release of all civilians and hostages held by Palestinians and Palestinians. Israeli sides. The ministry also called on the UN Security Council to demand restraint from parties to the conflict to prevent the conflict from spreading and to support peace and stability in the Middle East.