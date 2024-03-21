Trump sues ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation. Here's what you need to know about his claim.





Former President Donald Trump sued ABC, ABC News and host George Stephanopoulos on Monday, claiming that comments Stephanopoulos made during a recent interview were defamatory.

In the interview, Stephanopoulos asked Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, about the two juries that awarded writer E. Jean Carroll a total of $88.3 million in damages stemming from her claim that Trump sexually assaulted her decades ago and committed defamation by denying it. the attack.

What did Stephanopoulos say?

During an interview with Mace on March 10, Stephanopoulos said, “Judges and two separate juries have found him responsible for rape,” among other references to Trump being “found responsible for rape.”

What does Trump allege in his lawsuit?

In Trump's complaint, he accuses Stephanopoulos of acting “with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth,” and claims that Stephanopoulos “knows that these statements are blatantly and demonstrably false.”

In order to prove defamation of a public figure, Trump must prove not only that the statement was incorrect, but also that Stephanopoulos met the highest standards of actual malice, demonstrating that he knew the statements were false or that he had acted with reckless disregard as to whether they were. fake or not. Trump must prove actual malice by “clear and convincing evidence.” He must also demonstrate that Stephanopoulos damaged his reputation.

Did a jury find Trump responsible for rape?

No. In May 2023, a New York jury declined to find Trump liable for rape, but found him responsible for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

Did a judge find Trump responsible for rape?

However, the judge presiding over the trial wrote in an August 2023 order that the sexual abuse Trump was found responsible for — forcibly penetrating Carroll with his fingers during an assault in the mid-1990s — meant that “ Mr. Trump actually “raped” Ms. Carroll, as that term is commonly used and understood.

Why did the judge say Trump “effectively ‘raped’ Carroll?”

Carroll filed suit in November 2022 under the New York State Adult Survivors Act, which for a one-year period waived the state's statute of limitations for claims for sexual assault. Her complaint was filed in federal court, but she brought charges under the New York penal code, which has a narrower definition of rape than the federal standard. The jury found that Carroll did not prove that Trump forcibly penetrated her with his penis, but did prove that it was “more likely true than not” that he sexually assaulted her by inserting forces his fingers.

In a decision issued in July 2023 after the jury's verdict, Kaplan wrote that the finding of sexual abuse was consistent with how “many people generally understand the word 'rape.' Kaplan highlighted the Justice Department's definition of rape – the federal standard: “Penetration, however slight, of the vagina or anus with any part of the body or object, or oral penetration by a sexual organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.

“The jury found that Mr. Trump did indeed do this,” Kaplan wrote.

In the August 2023 order, the judge went further, writing: “Mr. Trump did in fact 'rape' Ms. Carroll in the sense that that term is commonly used and understood.”

Wasn't Trump found liable for defamation related to Carroll's claims?

Yes, twice. The jury that unanimously found Trump liable for sexual abuse in May 2023 also found him liable for defamation in connection with statements he made denying Carroll's allegations. He awarded Carroll $5 million.

In January, another federal jury unanimously found Trump liable for defamation in connection with a series of separate statements he made, again denying the allegations. During that trial, Carroll's lawyers highlighted additional denials made by Trump in the months after the first verdict, asking the jury to award Carroll enough money to “make him stop.” The jury awarded him $83.3 million.

ABC News declined to comment on Trump's lawsuit, in which Trump seeks unspecified damages. Trump continues to deny Carroll's allegations and is appealing the juries' verdicts.

How likely is Trump to win this defamation lawsuit?

Trump does not have a good track record of winning court cases against the media. He has already lost libel cases against CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times.

“I don’t know of any president who has successfully sued a media company for defamation,” said George Freeman, executive director of the Media Law Resource Center. “Perhaps more to the point, I don’t know of any president who has sued – successfully or not – a media company for defamation.”

The bar for a public figure or public official to prove defamation is high, and the burden of proof falls on Trump in this case.

“I think when you're talking about someone who's been president and is running for president again, the bar is particularly high when it comes to protecting political expression,” said founding editor Stephen Solomon. of First Amendment Watch and professor at New York University. journalism school.

Solomon pointed to an earlier ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan who last year dismissed a Trump counterclaim against E. Jean Carroll, which could serve as precedent in favor of Stephanopoulos. After the verdict in Carroll's first defamation trial, she appeared on CNN and said in an interview that Trump had raped her. Trump then sued Carroll for defamation since the jury technically did not find him responsible for rape. Kaplan found that Carroll's claim that Trump raped her was “substantially true” and that “no legal harm” was caused. Trump appealed that rejection, as well as Carroll's first verdict. These appeals are ongoing.

“If it's substantially true, then it's not considered false for the purposes of defamation. So that's a barrier,” Solomon added. “And it's very difficult for a public figure to prove actual malice. He has to prove that Stephanopoulos knew what he was posting or saying was false and said it anyway, or that he was reckless in doing so – and recklessness means he must have had a high degree of awareness of the likely falsity when he said it. That's a very high bar to prove.

