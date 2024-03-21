Politics
'Neeyat Sahi Toh Kaam Sahi': At the Rising Bharat Summit, PM Modi's 'Nation First' mantra to move India forward
Last update: March 21, 2024, 09:03 IST
PM Narendra Modi at the Rising Bharat Summit. (News18)
During the speech, the Prime Minister said that over Rs 34 lakh crore had been transferred to beneficiaries of many welfare schemes in the last 10 years.
Neeyat Sahi Toh Kaam Sahi This is the takeaway from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keynote address at CNN-News18's Rising Bharat Summit on Wednesday, as he shared the one factor that has changed the way governments and bureaucracy after 2014.
Speaking at the summit, the Prime Minister said: That factor was Neeyat (intention). And which Neeyat? The Neeyat of Nation First. My country does not lack the resources to be considered a poor nation. We are the youngest country in the world. There is no reason for India to lag behind any other country. We simply need to continue with the intention of Nation First.
He added: This country, which gives us so much, do we just live here or do we do something different for it? This difference moves the country forward. The day you attach your work to the goals of the nation, whatever your profession, remember that the seed of Nation First will have been sown in you. This seed is Aadhaar [foundation] of the rise of Bharat in the system, the government and in every corner of the country. If you only live for yourself, why are you living? I live for the country, I die for the country
The Prime Minister also spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and attacked the opposition. Our opposition has just hurled its 104th insult at me. They called me Aurangzeb. They planned to eliminate me, he said.
These abuses will make no difference, he added, emphasizing that the poor were with him because he had ensured that the benefits of social programs reached them, unlike in the past when a huge portion of welfare money was siphoned off.
During his speech, the Prime Minister said that over Rs 34 lakh crore had been transferred to the beneficiaries of many welfare schemes in the last 10 years, adding that most of this amount was allegedly pocketed by the corrupt under the previous governments.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/elections/neeyat-sahi-toh-kaam-sahi-at-rising-bharat-summit-pm-modis-nation-first-mantra-to-take-india-forward-8822970.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
