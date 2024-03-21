



Former President Donald Trump is running out of time to sell Mar-a-Lago for cash that could help him post bail on appeal in New York's civil fraud case.

Trump has until March 25 to find bail or cash to appeal the $454 million judgment against him or risk having his assets seized, and recent court documents suggest it could not be possible without liquidating part of its real estate portfolio. Trump's lawyers revealed Monday that although he has contacted 30 underwriters to guarantee the bond, Trump cannot find an insurance company to guarantee the bond he needs to prevent James from starting to collect on the judgment from last month.

The former president's lawyers said that because underwriters are looking for cash, not property, to secure the bond, Trump would have to mortgage or sell some properties to come up with enough cash to find an underwriter. Trump complained that he was “forced to mortgage or sell large assets, perhaps at fire sale prices.” But the window to achieve this is closing.

“It takes weeks and months to negotiate these sales,” Richard Epstein, a law professor at New York University who specializes in property rights, told Newsweek.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling place at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center March 19 in Palm Beach, Florida. Experts say Trump could be a candidate running out of time to sell his Florida home in time and get the money he would need to find an underwriter for his appeal bond.

Bess Freedman, a real estate expert and CEO of Brown Harris Stevens, also told CNN on Tuesday that it was unlikely Trump would have enough time to sell his properties, noting that it would take him at least 30 days to sell the property. one of them. However, Mar-a-Lago, where the president resides in Palm Beach, Florida, could be Trump's “best case scenario” because it is “something that could sell out quickly.”

“I think the valuation is in the hundreds of millions and I think there could be a buyer for something like this,” Freedman said.

“There could be a lot of international people who would like to buy this property, and Palm Beach is like 'the Nvidia of real estate': it's blown up like a rocket,” she said, adding that she would encourage that. option if he was looking. for a property to sell quickly.

Luxury home sales in Palm Beach increased 20% year over year during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report from Douglass Elliman and Miller Samuel. The average price per square foot in the luxury market, which represents the highest 10 percent of all sales, reached $3,770. At 62,500 square feet, that puts Mar-a-Lago at just under $250 million. However, Trump claimed during the trial that his Florida home was worth more than $1 billion.

But Epstein said there was “no reason” for Trump to sell his property. Instead, he said the $454 million judgment should be challenged as an excessive fine before Judge Arthur Engoron and a federal court.

“There is no reason for this desperate action, which would also reveal how Engoron underestimated the estimate,” he said. “It's a horrible situation where a completely false judgment can shield itself from appeal by imposing excessive damages. He had no methodology and could have been talking about a billion dollars.”

