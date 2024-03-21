China's Xi Jinping to meet US CEOs in Beijing next week

The meeting with China's top leader is scheduled for Wednesday and the CEO of the insurer Chubbs, Evan Greenberg, as well as Stephen Orlins, chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and Craig Allen, chairman of the US-China Business Council , are waiting. to attend, people familiar with the matter said. The list of participants is still being completed and people have said Beijing could cancel Xi's meeting at the last minute.

The meeting's sponsor, China's State Council, did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. leaders are heading to the Chinese capital this weekend for the China Development Forum, an annual gathering where global business leaders rub shoulders with Chinese policymakers. The two-day meeting is scheduled to begin on Sunday. Topics that will be discussed include China's economic growth, artificial intelligence and climate change, according to a draft agenda seen by The Wall Street Journal.

This year's forum comes as the world's second-largest economy faces headwinds, including an economic slowdown, weak consumption and a decline in private sector investment in China. Foreign companies are also seeking assurances from Beijing over inconsistent regulations and growing operational risks.

After keeping a low profile at last year's forums, America's CEOs will be back in force this year. According to a draft list of delegates distributed to attendees and viewed by the Journal, the United States will make up the world's largest business delegation at this month's gathering, with 34 of the more than 85 senior executives expected to come from American multinationals.

Last March, only 23 chief executives from U.S. companies attended, and many of them stayed away amid some of the most difficult U.S.-China political relations in decades . In early 2023, the US Air Force shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, and Washington stepped up pressure on the popular short-video app TikTok's links to China. China.

Among the CEOs expected this year are Tim Cook of Apple, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, Ken Griffin of hedge fund Citadel and Noel Quinn of HSBC. Other top executives attending this year include chipmaker CEOs such as Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology, Lisa Su of AMD and Darren Woods, chief executive of energy company Exxon Mobil.

Top executives from US food company Cargill, pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer also plan to come. CEOs Laxman Narasimhan of Starbucks, Dirk Van de Put of snack company Mondelez International and Enrique Lores of HP will make their first appearance at the forum.

The Journal previously reported the expected presence of Cook and Schwarzman.

Despite the expected large turnout, this year's gathering has been shrouded in mystery, with the identity of the conference's keynote speaker usually a senior Chinese leader in the air, with no definitive details given to attendees. There has also been no public announcement regarding the forum or any website dedicated to it.

The planned meeting with Xi after the forum follows a dinner hosted by the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations and the U.S.-China Business Council for Xi in San Francisco in November, according to sources familiar with the matter. matter. Xi had traveled to the United States for his first face-to-face meeting with President Biden in a year.

At the November dinner, where attendees paid $40,000 each for a place at Xi's table, the Chinese leader sought help from U.S. businesses to ease bilateral tensions but provided no assurances to leaders shocked by Beijing's increased focus on national security and perceived Western threats.

Businesses would likely press Xi on the impact of U.S.-China tensions on trade and express hope that ties will remain stable, said Ken Jarrett, senior adviser at business consultancy Albright Stonebridge Group in Shanghai. Leaders could also raise issues such as data transfer regulations, remaining barriers to market access, government procurement and subsidies, he added.

Before the San Francisco dinner in November, at which U.S. CEOs gave Xi a standing ovation, the last publicized meeting between the Chinese leader and a group of high-level U.S. leaders took place in June 2018, when Xi asked the leaders to global companies in Beijing to contribute to the fight against terrorism. protectionism, promising to further open the Chinese market to foreign investors.

Clarence Leong contributed to this article.

