Connect with us

Politics

China's Xi Jinping to meet US CEOs in Beijing next week

China's Xi Jinping to meet US CEOs in Beijing next week

 


The meeting with China's top leader is scheduled for Wednesday and the CEO of the insurer Chubbs, Evan Greenberg, as well as Stephen Orlins, chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and Craig Allen, chairman of the US-China Business Council , are waiting. to attend, people familiar with the matter said. The list of participants is still being completed and people have said Beijing could cancel Xi's meeting at the last minute.

The meeting's sponsor, China's State Council, did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. leaders are heading to the Chinese capital this weekend for the China Development Forum, an annual gathering where global business leaders rub shoulders with Chinese policymakers. The two-day meeting is scheduled to begin on Sunday. Topics that will be discussed include China's economic growth, artificial intelligence and climate change, according to a draft agenda seen by The Wall Street Journal.

This year's forum comes as the world's second-largest economy faces headwinds, including an economic slowdown, weak consumption and a decline in private sector investment in China. Foreign companies are also seeking assurances from Beijing over inconsistent regulations and growing operational risks.

After keeping a low profile at last year's forums, America's CEOs will be back in force this year. According to a draft list of delegates distributed to attendees and viewed by the Journal, the United States will make up the world's largest business delegation at this month's gathering, with 34 of the more than 85 senior executives expected to come from American multinationals.

Last March, only 23 chief executives from U.S. companies attended, and many of them stayed away amid some of the most difficult U.S.-China political relations in decades . In early 2023, the US Air Force shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, and Washington stepped up pressure on the popular short-video app TikTok's links to China. China.

Among the CEOs expected this year are Tim Cook of Apple, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, Ken Griffin of hedge fund Citadel and Noel Quinn of HSBC. Other top executives attending this year include chipmaker CEOs such as Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology, Lisa Su of AMD and Darren Woods, chief executive of energy company Exxon Mobil.

Top executives from US food company Cargill, pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer also plan to come. CEOs Laxman Narasimhan of Starbucks, Dirk Van de Put of snack company Mondelez International and Enrique Lores of HP will make their first appearance at the forum.

The Journal previously reported the expected presence of Cook and Schwarzman.

Despite the expected large turnout, this year's gathering has been shrouded in mystery, with the identity of the conference's keynote speaker usually a senior Chinese leader in the air, with no definitive details given to attendees. There has also been no public announcement regarding the forum or any website dedicated to it.

The planned meeting with Xi after the forum follows a dinner hosted by the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations and the U.S.-China Business Council for Xi in San Francisco in November, according to sources familiar with the matter. matter. Xi had traveled to the United States for his first face-to-face meeting with President Biden in a year.

At the November dinner, where attendees paid $40,000 each for a place at Xi's table, the Chinese leader sought help from U.S. businesses to ease bilateral tensions but provided no assurances to leaders shocked by Beijing's increased focus on national security and perceived Western threats.

Businesses would likely press Xi on the impact of U.S.-China tensions on trade and express hope that ties will remain stable, said Ken Jarrett, senior adviser at business consultancy Albright Stonebridge Group in Shanghai. Leaders could also raise issues such as data transfer regulations, remaining barriers to market access, government procurement and subsidies, he added.

Before the San Francisco dinner in November, at which U.S. CEOs gave Xi a standing ovation, the last publicized meeting between the Chinese leader and a group of high-level U.S. leaders took place in June 2018, when Xi asked the leaders to global companies in Beijing to contribute to the fight against terrorism. protectionism, promising to further open the Chinese market to foreign investors.

Clarence Leong contributed to this article.

Write to Liza Lin at [email protected] and Lingling Wei at [email protected]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/chinas-xi-jinping-to-meet-u-s-ceos-in-beijing-next-week-11711042412399.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: