“A secret sect gives the PSC a mask of respectability”

One of Britain's most senior Jewish anti-Zionists has accused an ultra-left political faction linked to Ken Livingstone of infiltrating the Palestine solidarity campaign.
Tony Greenstein, a pro-Palestinian activist, claims that Socialist Action is acting like political Freemasons in its takeover of the CPS and suggests that the organization's leadership has allowed itself to be treated as useful idiots.
Socialist Action is charged by Mr. Greenstein with moderating the PSC line in exchange for union memberships. Its website, dedicated to a hard-line boycott of Israel, published email exchanges between the different factions involved.
Will the PSC become a true mass solidarity organization that reaches out to as many people as possible without being afraid to debate issues such as the role of the Palestinian Authority and our attitude towards it, or will it Does it simply serve as lobbying fodder for the ambitions of a secret sect? Mr. Greenstein wrote.
Socialist Action, whose members believed they could run London as a city-state, was ousted when Boris Johnson won the mayoral election in 2008. Its members included Ken Livingstone's economic adviser John Ross, Jude Woodward, head of the policy on culture and creation. industries, and Redmond O'Neill, who advised on transport and Muslim affairs.
A recent increase in CPS membership has been attributed to the organizing prowess of Socialist Action. Sarah Colborne, director of campaigns and operations since April 2009, and Ruqayyah Collector, head of campaigns and communications since July, are both well-known Socialist Action activists. PSC student organizer Bryony Shanks is also a member of Socialist Action.
In response to the infiltration allegations, Diane Langford, a longtime member of the CPS leadership, wrote to other members of her executive committee: From what I understand, only one member of Socialist Action is stationed in the office of the CPS, and yet this is presented as a recovery.
She added: It is true that the SPC is vulnerable to opposition and vexatious power grabs. Only by sticking to our principle of putting the interests of the Palestinian people first and always respecting their self-determination can our campaign overcome all efforts to undermine our solidarity work.
Efforts to destroy solidarity with the Palestinians and create disunity among us will always intensify in times of acute danger for the Palestinians.
Socialist Action was born from the internal struggles which surrounded the break-up of the far-left International Marxist Group. In the early 1980s the organization entered the Labor Party, but avoided expulsion during the Militant purge.
It remained influential largely due to its support for Ken Livingstone, who benefited enormously from its members' organizational skills and ruthless approach to all opposition. The group is known to be working on Mr Livingstone's exile town hall, based in the offices of the Unite union. Socialist Action also exerts influence on the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign, the CND and the National Assembly against Racism.
A spokesperson for the Fair Play campaign said: Under Socialist Action's leadership, the CPS toned down its rhetoric and hid its most extreme anti-Israel policies so it could gain support and funding from unions and corporations. unsuspecting NGO. It was inevitable that the rank-and-file members of the PSC would oppose this brazen and deceptive strategy.