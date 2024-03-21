Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on March 21 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making systematic efforts to financially cripple the grand old party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Funds collected by the Congress party from the public are frozen and money from the party's bank accounts is forcibly withdrawn, she said.

This issue not only affects Congress, it has a more fundamental impact on our democracy itself. A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to financially cripple the Indian National Congress,” Sonia Gandhi said at a press conference in New Delhi. She was flanked by Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi was referring to the Congress party's allegation that last month the Income Tax Department had frozen 115 crores in his bank accounts. Earlier this month, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal refused to entertain the Congress party's plea to stop the IT department's action against its bank accounts.

The Lok Sabha elections, in seven phases, will begin on April 19. The results will be announced on June 4.

MP Rae Bareli said that even in the most difficult circumstances, the Congress party was doing its best to maintain the effectiveness of the election campaign.

“On one hand, there is the issuance of electoral bonds which was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Electoral bonds have benefited the BJP immensely. On the other hand, the finances of the main opposition party – l “INC – are under a determined assault. We all think this is unprecedented and undemocratic,” Sonia said.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India released data provided by the State Bank of India on political donations made by companies and individuals through now-discontinued bonds.

The first tranche of data was released two days before the poll panel announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to begin on April 19. Unsurprisingly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received the lion's share of the funds – 6,986.5 billion.

Published: Mar 21, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

