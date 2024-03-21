Who will be the next Indonesian president, Prabowo Subianto? DW 03/21/2024

Indonesia's General Election Commission (KPU) officially declared Prabowo Subianto the winner of February's election, making the former general linked to the Suharto dictatorship the president-elect of the world's third-largest democracy.

Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of popular incumbent President Joko Widodo, won 58.6 percent of the vote, according to KPU data.

Opponents Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, and former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, obtained 24.9% and 16.5%, respectively.

The new Indonesian president will be inaugurated on October 20 and a cabinet must be appointed within two weeks.

In his victory speech Wednesday evening, Subianto praised the elections as “smooth and orderly.”

However, Baswedan and Pranowo have not yet relented and said they plan to challenge the results in court, alleging fraud and irregularities. However, it will be difficult to successfully challenge such a wide margin of victory.

Subianto lost previous presidential elections in 2014 and 2019 to rival Widodo, better known as Jokowi, and unsuccessfully contested those losses.

However, Jokowi added Subianto to his cabinet as defense minister after the 2019 re-election and ended their old rivalry, paving the way for détente, despite their rival parties.

This time, Subianto's opponents argue that his running mate, Gibran, 36, did not meet the constitutional age requirement to run for office.

The inclusion of Jokowi's son on the presidential list was seen as a campaign tactic to take advantage of Jokowi's immense popularity.

During the campaign, Subianto softened his image, forgoing images of a former general on horseback used during the 2019 campaign, and dancing and entertaining his audience on national television.

An elite pedigree

While Jokowi maintains an image as a working-class leader from a modest background, Subianto comes from one of Indonesia's richest and politically influential families.

He was born in 1951, one of four children of prominent economist Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, who held several ministerial posts, including finance minister under Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, and trade minister under his successor, Suharto.

Subianto's family lived in exile after his father fell out with Sukarno in the late 1950s and was educated in Malaysia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

After Sukarno was removed from power, Sumitro was invited to return from exile and was appointed Minister of Commerce in 1967 under President and dictator Suharto.

In 1970, Subianto joined the Indonesian Military Academy and was considered a rising star, eventually leading an elite special forces unit, Kopassus.

During this period, Subianto also became an ally of Suharto and was the former dictator's son-in-law for 15 years.

Suharto ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for 31 years Image: photo alliance/United Archives/WHA

Alleged links to human rights violations

Subianto was accused of overseeing torture, human rights violations and forced disappearances during the final years of the Suharto regime.

In 1998, months before Suharto resigned, troops under Subianto's command were accused of kidnapping and torturing democracy activists.

Although he never stood trial and denied any involvement, Subianto was discharged from the military following these accusations later that year.

Several of Subianto's men were tried and convicted for their involvement, and Subianto was banned from traveling to the United States due to these allegations until he was named defense minister in 2020.

Students commemorate those killed during the anti-Suharto uprising in May 1998 Image: Robertus Pudyanto/ZUMAPRESS.com/photo alliance

Challenges ahead

In addition to reforming his image, Subianto's challenges in the coming years include sustaining Jokowi's modernization drive, managing the global economic slowdown, and balancing ties with the United States and China amid regional tensions in the South China Sea.

Hikmahanto Juwana, a professor of international law at the University of Indonesia, told DW that Subianto would likely continue Jokowi's policy of not recognizing China's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea.

“I don’t think China will behave too aggressively towards Indonesia like it does with the Philippines,” Hikmahanto said.

“China knows that it has important interests in Indonesia, both in terms of investment and trade. It could therefore act with more caution,” he added.

Domestically, Subianto said he would continue Jokowi's promises to build infrastructure and continue to expand Indonesia's natural resource production for global markets. This includes projects to locally process nickel used for electric car batteries.

Subianto also campaigned on a promise to distribute free lunches and milk to schools, a program that could benefit more than 80 million beneficiaries by 2029.

Eliza Mardian, a Jakarta-based economic analyst, told DW that the program would require “additional funds beyond usual spending” and worries about public debt problems linked to financing Subianto's populist programs.

C. Andhika S. in Jakarta contributed to this report

Written with material from the Associated Press

Edited by: Wesley Rahn