Trump eyes Sen. Marco Rubio as potential VP pick





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is moving up former President Donald Trump's list of potential vice presidential picks, according to six people familiar with the search for a vice presidential candidate by the presumptive Republican nominee.

Rubio is not alone on the field; the cast of candidates for the job is large enough to fill an entire season of “The Apprentice.” Trump put the number at 15 in a March 13 interview with Newsmax, and one of the sources said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S. .C., were among the members of the group. mix.

“The list is long and it’s extremely early in any kind of process,” a Trump adviser said. “No one has been contacted directly yet, and I don’t expect that for some time.”

Two sources familiar with the matter said there was growing consensus around announcing the vice president's choice in June at least a month before the convention, but there were no specific plans yet.

But Trump's apparent seriousness toward Rubio, 52, a third-term senator, hints at his priorities and presents an intriguing set of potential complications.

Rubio is young and telegenic, he has spent more time in the federal government than Vice President Kamala Harris and, at a time when Trump is optimistic about his chances of winning over Latino voters, he would be the first Latino member of 'a big party. presidential ticket.

In other words, Rubio, the Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants, looks good in print and on television, a powerful combination for Trump.

“It’s pretty clear from Trump’s orbit that Rubio is in play,” said a veteran of the Florida Republican Party. “It makes sense because he checks almost all the boxes if they can both get over being from Florida.”

The Constitution prohibits electors from voting for a president and vice president of their own state.

“The electors shall meet in their respective States and vote by ballot for two persons, at least one of whom shall not be an inhabitant of the same State with themselves,” reads Article II, Section I , clause 3.

But that didn't stop longtime Texan Dick Cheney from changing his residency to Wyoming in 2000 so he could run alongside Texan George W. Bush.

It's unclear whether Rubio would be interested in becoming vice president, and he has raised the Constitution as a possible obstacle without completely ruling out the No. 2 spot before.

“We're both from the same state, so it's probably not going to work that way,” Rubio said when asked about joining a Trump ticket on Fox News in January.

Spokespeople for Rubio and Trump both declined to comment for this article.

Trump declined to name any candidates on his list, but he offered insight into his thinking.

“It's very important that you choose the right person in case something happens,” he told WABC radio in New York on Tuesday. “You want to have someone who can take on that role and be great.”

He added that he doesn't think his choice will have much impact on the outcome of his rematch with President Joe Biden.

“Historically, in terms of elections, it doesn’t help at all,” he said. “I guess it might hurt if you chose someone who was a disaster.”

Team Trump plans to test top candidates in campaign auditions at rallies and events in the coming months. It will also evaluate a necessary skill that Rubio has demonstrated: the ability to raise money. He raised nearly $50 million for his 2016 presidential campaign.

There is a scenario being discussed in Florida political circles in which Rubio could resign his Senate seat to move to another state and join the ticket. That would give Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump's defeated rival in this year's primary, a big reward in the form of a Senate nomination to hand out.

“The most interesting part is what this means for Rubio's Senate seat and who DeSantis would nominate,” the Florida GOP veteran said.

Eight years ago, Trump and Rubio exchanged heated remarks, including thinly veiled shots at each other's manhood, when they were vying for the GOP nomination in 2016. Trump called Rubio “Little Marco ” during this campaign, and Rubio responded by saying that Trump had “small hands.”

But their relationship improved when Rubio supported Trump's White House agenda and endorsed him just before the Iowa caucuses in January of this year.

CORRECTION (March 21, 11:59 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article misinterpreted the historical significance of Senator Marco Rubio's presence on the Republican presidential ticket. He wouldn't be the first non-white person on the ticket; Charles Curtis, vice president of Herbert Hoovers, had Native American ancestry and was the first, in 1928.

Dasha Burns reported from Palm Beach, Florida; Matt Dixon reported from Tallahassee, Florida; and Jonathan Allen reported from Washington, D.C.

