Swiss court fines four protesters for Kill Erdogan banner







The controversial poster was held up on the sidelines of a demonstration in Bern in March 2017 calling for democracy in Turkey.

KEYSTONE/ KEYSTONE / PETER KLAUNZER

A Swiss court fined four people for a banner used during a 2017 protest in Bern against the Turkish government, which showed a gun pointed at an image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alongside the words “Kill Erdogan” . This content was published on

March 21, 2024 – 4:39 p.m. On Thursday, the Supreme Court in Bern found the four protesters guilty of public incitement to commit crimes or commit acts of violence. Appeals against the verdicts have been filed with the Swiss Federal Court. The latest verdict overturns the acquittals handed down by the Bern-Mittelland regional court in March 2022 against four left-wing protesters, as detailed in the 65-page judgment. + Swiss court exonerates critics of Turkish president Following an appeal by the Berne Public Prosecutor's Office against the previous decision, the Berne Supreme Court concluded that the inscription read Kill Erdogan with his own weapons! and the banner depicted the image of the Turkish head of state with a gun pointed at his head at a right angle to his temple. An unmistakable call to kill Given this overall situation, the judgment indicates that it is difficult to understand how the verb kill could be interpreted differently from a clear and unequivocal call to kill the Turkish head of state. According to the higher court's ruling, the banner indicated he was to be shot with a pistol. Additionally, the decision states that it must be assumed that a nearby pistol shot to a person's head or temple is very likely to result in death. Given this general context, the banner undoubtedly called for the assassination of the Turkish president and therefore constituted a crime. + Switzerland targeted for an anti-Erdogan banner Considered objectively, it indicates that there is no room for metaphorical interpretation. Public incitement to murder is not protected by freedom of speech or freedom of assembly. Appeals filed at the Federal Court The High Court imposed day fines of 16 to 45 days on the four individuals, ranging from 70 CHF ($78) to 100 CHF. The fines were unconditional for the two people who had already been convicted. The court also imposed two additional fines up to CHF500. The Tamedia newspaper group first announced the verdicts on Thursday. The latest verdicts are not legally binding and appeals against the four judgments have been filed with the Federal Court, one of the lawyers confirmed upon request. They said the banner displayed during the demonstration never amounted to incitement to commit a crime, as it lacked clarity and seriousness. Turkish intervention The poster was held up on the sidelines of a demonstration in Bern in March 2017 calling for democracy in Turkey. The demonstration was organized by Kurdish associations, the Social Democrats and the Greens, among other organizations. On the day of the protest, Turkey filed an official complaint with the Swiss Foreign Ministry in Bern about the banner and summoned the Swiss deputy ambassador in Ankara. There was also a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries. Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/sb How we work This report was written and carefully verified by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch, we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use machine translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, take a look here, and if you have any comments on this news, email us at [email protected]. External content





Your subscription could not be saved. Try Again.



Almost done… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.





Learn more

Following



Previous



More Switzerland targeted for anti-Erdogan banner



This content was published on

March 26, 2017



Turkish authorities are demanding an investigation into a banner displayed at a rally in Bern depicting the assassination of their president.

Read more: Switzerland targeted for anti-Erdogan banner

More The organizers of the demonstration are not responsible for the violent banner



This content was published on

May 9, 2017



Bern municipal police told the Swiss Press Agency that the organizers of the demonstration could not have acted against the banner without aggravating the situation. Thousands of people took to the streets of Bern on March 25 to demonstrate against Erdogan's undemocratic actions in Turkey. During the demonstration, a banner was displayed showing a gun pointed…

Read more: Protest organizers not responsible for violent banner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/swiss-court-fines-four-over-kill-erdogan-bannerswitz/74038280 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos