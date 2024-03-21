Viksit Bharat Messages: PM Modi's WhatsApp Letter Controversy Explained in 10 Points





Amid a political tussle over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's 'Viksit Bharat' messages, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the Center to “immediately cease” sending mass WhatsApp messages. The Centre's 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' message on WhatsApp highlighted the development initiatives of the National Democratic Alliance government. What is the “Viksit Bharat” message? The Viksit Bharat Sampark is a “letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, sent by the Indian government on WhatsApp. “Over the last 10 years, all 140 million Indians have benefited from various schemes and policies of the government, and will continue to do so in future too,” the message said as the Modi government sought support and suggestions to build a Viksit. Bharat. Here's everything you need to know about the 'Viksit Bharat' message: It's not just Indians who received it, several non-Indians from different countries like UAE, Pakistan and Britain also claimed to have received PM Modi's message on their smartphones.

The PDF document attached to the post mentions government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Matru Vandana Yojana, etc.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the first political party to raise a question regarding this message. On March 18, the TMC said the post was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

TMC MP Saket Gokhale wrote a letter to IT ministry secretary S Krishnan saying millions of WhatsApp users had received the letter from an account named Viksit Bharat Sampark “after the entry Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 following the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra wrote on X: The MCC came into force today at 3 pm after the EC announcement. Just received a shameless campaign message from Viksit Bharat “at taxpayer's expense plugging PM's letter at 8:17 p.m. Please send it from BJP party account @ECISVEEP”

Several users in India and abroad also expressed concerns over the data breach after receiving Prime Minister Modi's letter on WhatsApp. “How did the BJP and the Indian government get our number?” asked Anthony J Permal, a UAE-based consultant.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, while sharing Permal's post, termed the post a “gross misuse of government machinery”. Will @ECISVEEP take note of such blatant use of government machinery and government data to serve the partisan political interests of the ruling party,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress MP Manish Tewari wrote on X: This unsolicited WhatsApp message arrived at 12:09 am today. This appears to be from @GoI_MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and IT). Is this not a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the right to privacy.”

The Election Commission of India on Thursday ordered the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to “immediately stop” sending “Viksit Bharat” messages on WhatsApp after receiving complaints. The ECI termed the move as a decision taken to ensure a level playing field.

The ECI has also asked MeitY for a compliance report on the issue.

The IT Ministry, responding to the ECI, said the Modi government had sent the 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' before the model code of conduct came into force. “…Some of them could have been delivered to recipients with a delay due to systemic and network limitations,” the ministry said. (With contributions from the agency) Stage alert!

