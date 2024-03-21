US expresses concerns over Pakistan's 2024 general elections, rejects Imran Khan's numerical claims





The US lawmaker also informed members of Congress that authorities had shut down mobile data services despite a high court ruling not to shut down internet services on Election Day.

A senior US State Department official has raised concerns about “abuses and electoral violence” in the run-up to Pakistan's general election last month.

A subcommittee of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs held a hearing on Wednesday on “the future of democracy in Pakistan and US-Pakistan relations”, during which Donald Lu , Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia. business, said President Joe Biden's administration had identified a series of “irregularities” in the conduct of the Feb. 8 election.

“We were particularly concerned about the electoral abuses and violence that took place in the weeks leading up to the election,” Lu said, highlighting attacks on police, politicians and political rallies by terrorist groups; harassment and abuse against journalists, particularly women journalists, by supporters of political parties; and finally, “several political leaders were disadvantaged by the inability to register specific candidates and political parties.”

Lu said election observers said on Election Day that they were prohibited from observing vote counting in “more than half of precincts across the country.”

Earlier, 30 US Congress members wrote to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking them not to recognize the new Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, a US lawmaker asked Lu whether the US State Department had conducted its own investigation into the general election, to which the latter responded in the affirmative and said some measures were also being taken, such as monitoring the process to remedy voting irregularities. .

“This country needs to start using its economic power to right some of these wrongs. These people are being mistreated,” the US lawmaker said.

Lu was asked about allegations that he issued a warning to Pakistan's ambassador to Washington, suggesting that the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan would help improve ties between Washington and Islamabad.

At the time, Khan was strengthening ties with Russia despite its war with Ukraine. In response, Lu said: “I want to be very clear on this point. These allegations – this conspiracy theory – are a lie. “.I looked at the press reports about this, what they call the figure in Pakistan, the alleged leak of the diplomatic cable from the embassy here.”

Audience members at the House hearing interrupted the testimony of the U.S. State Department official, who called the allegation of American hand behind Khan's ouster a “conspiracy theory.”

The encryption controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Khan, while addressing a public gathering, held up a letter in front of the crowd, claiming that it was a cipher emanating from a foreign country that had conspired with its political rivals to overthrow the PTI government. , according to Geo News.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter or mention the name of the nation from which it came. But days later, he accused the United States of “conspiring” against him and alleged that U.S. lawmaker Donald Lu had called for his impeachment.

Khan and his PTI government were removed from power in April 2022 following a parliamentary vote of no confidence, a first in Pakistan's history. The United States has repeatedly denied Khan's allegations that it was involved in any plot to remove him from office.

