Trump says he would support a 15-week federal ban on abortion





Former President Donald J. Trump indicated this week that he would likely support a 15-week federal ban on abortion, with exceptions for rape, incest and life-threatening emergencies.

Comments Mr. Trump made Tuesday on the WABC radio show Sid & Friends in the Morning are consistent with previous reports that he had privately expressed support for a 16-week ban. But saying it publicly ties him concretely to a position that has proven toxic for many Republicans.

“The number of weeks, now people agree on 15, and I think in terms of that, and it will result in something very reasonable,” he said. But people, even the most radical ones, agree, it seems to be 15 weeks, that seems to be a number that people agree on. But I will make this announcement at the appropriate time.

He said at the same time that he believed abortion should be a state issue and added that anti-abortion activists who wanted a ban earlier in pregnancy should understand that elections must be won.

But even though Mr. Trump proposed a 15-week delay as a compromise, such bans are widely unpopular, according to polls and election results.

A KFF poll released this month found that 58 percent of Americans opposed a 16-week ban. In Virginia last year, Republicans campaigned on the 15-week threshold, describing it, as Mr. Trump does, as a reasonable middle ground. They lost control of the state House of Delegates.

Voters also consistently expressed opposition to abortion restrictions in states that put a referendum or constitutional amendment on the ballot, even as anti-abortion activists sought to focus the campaign on abortions later in pregnancy.

A 15-week ban would be less strict than the full or six-week bans adopted by many Republican-led states, but it would be significantly more restrictive than the status quo that lasted nearly 50 years before the Supreme Court ruled. overturns Roe v. Wade in 2022. Roe protected the right to abortion until its viability, having been amended by Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992. Viability refers to when a fetus can survive outside the uterus, usually around 23 weeks, although this varies by pregnancy.

Mr. Trump bragged about appointing three of the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe. But until Tuesday, he had worked to avoid saying what he would do if re-elected, even as his allies have publicly expressed hope that he would use executive action to effectively ban abortion without legislation.

President Biden's campaign quickly responded to Mr. Trump's interview with a statement from Amanda Zurawski, who was initially denied an abortion in Texas despite life-threatening complications and is one of several women who are pursuing a ban on abortion in Texas.

My family has been forever altered by the nightmare that Donald Trump created by overturning Roe, Ms. Zurawski said, adding that Trump is not signaling, he is not suggesting, he is not leaning toward anything, he is actively considering 'ban abortion nationwide if elected, inflicting the same cruelty and chaos I experienced across the country.

