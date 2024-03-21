700,000 children plunged into poverty since the Conservatives came to power

Child poverty levels have increased six (5.6) times faster in the most deprived areas since 2014/15 than in the richest areas, analysis by the New Economics Foundation has found.

The new data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) shows that child poverty levels increased by 8.4% in the 10% most deprived areas, compared to an increase of 1.5% in the most affluent areas.

Sam Tims, senior economist at the New Economics Foundation, said: “No child should have to grow up wondering where their next meal will come from or whether their parents can afford to pay the bills – but that's the reality for millions of people in this country. . We should make progress in reducing the number of children living in poverty. If anything, this country is moving backwards – with the poorest regions hit hardest.

“It also clearly proves that the government’s leveling up agenda is a failure. We are seeing worsening poverty where government was supposed to address. The Government could lift millions of children out of poverty and help those living in the most deprived areas by scrapping the two-child limit and increasing Universal Credit.

Claire Atchia McMaster, director of revenue and external affairs at national anti-poverty charity Turn2us, added: “The latest rise in child poverty rates in the UK should be treated as a national emergency. In a country as wealthy as ours, it is unacceptable that millions of children are deprived of essentials like food and clothing, blocking their path to success.

“The stories we hear from families who contact us highlight the harsh realities many households face. No child should go hungry or miss out on educational experiences because of financial hardship.

“We echo calls for urgent action to address this crisis. It is imperative to invest in policies that directly support low-income families, such as increasing support through Universal Credit and removing punitive policies including the two-child limit.

“It’s time for the UK Government to take decisive action to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background. »

Families who were already facing poverty fell deeper into poverty. Around 2.9 million children lived in extreme poverty until April 2023.

Peter Matejic, chief analyst of Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “The annual poverty figures released today confirm that the Government has failed to protect the most vulnerable from the cost of living crisis. Absolute poverty, the government's preferred measure of poverty, increased for the second year in a row. This is the scale we have seen over the past 40 years.

Around 600,000 more people, half of them children, live in absolute poverty, the government's preferred measure of poverty. This is the second year in a row that absolute poverty has increased.

Compared to 2020/21, an additional 900,000 people live in absolute poverty, including 400,000 children.

This is the largest increase recorded in 40 years, when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister. The only other time the country saw an increase in absolute poverty since then was in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, between 2010/2011 and 2011/2012.

Matejic added: “There is little to celebrate in the slight decline in overall relative poverty levels. This is largely due to falling incomes of middle-income households, rather than the better situation of those on the lowest incomes. This situation is also likely to reverse now that profits are growing faster than inflation.

“So far, the government's short-term interventions have not prevented the incomes of the poorest households from being swallowed up by soaring prices of basic necessities. This is despite Jeremy Hunt speaking about his commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in his Autumn 2022 statement. These results show how far our social security system falls from adequately supporting people who are falling on hard times .”

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has repeatedly called for an essential goods guarantee, reassuring Universal Credit claimants that they can afford to survive. Universal Credit will be £30 lower each week, according to the charity's estimates.

It comes on the same day the Work and Pensions Committee publishes a report recommending that the Government set a new benchmark for benefit levels in the UK, with the methodology used in the main underwriting a suggested option.

Matejic said: “The prospects of those on the lowest incomes should be at the forefront of politicians’ minds as a general election approaches. We need all political parties to treat this rise in poverty with the seriousness it deserves in the next general election and set out an ambitious plan to tackle it. This must involve embedding an Essential Products Guarantee into Universal Credit to ensure that everyone has a minimum amount of protected support to be able to buy essential products.

Statistics also show that people living in a family with a disabled member are more likely to have low income than non-disabled families. About 24% of people in families with a person with a disability lived in relative poverty, while 20% of families without disabilities lived in relative poverty.

Anela Anwar, chief executive of the anti-poverty charity Z2Ksaid: “These shocking figures reveal that more than one in five people in the UK live in poverty, and this figure is even higher among disabled households.

“At Z2K, we see time and again the enormous difficulties our customers face simply paying their rent, heating their homes and putting food on the table, and how easily this can cause or worsen health problems.

“Poverty is not inevitable. It is created by political decisions, and political decisions can prevent and reverse it. Politicians from all parties must urgently take control of this scandal, starting with scrapping the arbitrary benefit cap and two-child limit, ensuring Universal Credit actually covers what people need to live and scrapping changes that would see more than 370,000 people seriously ill and disabled. people have been denied vital additional universal credit from next year.

