Biden and Trump vie for Latino support with very different arguments





At El Portal, a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix, President Joe Biden made a direct appeal to Latino voters.

“I really need you. I need help,” he told the crowd, as he launched his campaign's Latino voter outreach Tuesday. “You are the reason, in large part, I beat Donald Trump.”

Earlier in the day, he sought to highlight the differences between his candidacy and that of former President Donald Trump, repeating his arguments about Trump's character.

“This guy despises Latinos,” Mr. Biden said in an interview on Univision radio.

Trump has made incendiary comments throughout the election cycle about undocumented immigrants, saying they are “poisoning the blood” of the country or recently calling some migrants “non-persons.”

The former president is betting that such comments won't hurt him, as he plays to Latino voters, who traditionally lean Democratic.

Republicans have made small gains in recent years, however: The Latino vote propelled Republican candidates to victories in South Texas and South Florida in 2020 and 2022.

“Hispanics are very entrepreneurial people,” Trump told British commentator Nigel Farage in an interview Tuesday. “They love me, I love them.”

Trump and Republicans believe there is an opportunity in this voting bloc to increase support, in part because of concerns about the economy, crime and immigration at the southern border. Although Mr. Biden still commands the majority of support from Latino voters, his support has declined. According to a CBS News poll from late February, support for Mr. Biden among Hispanics has fallen 12 points since 2020, from 65% to 53%.

The decline marked Mr. Biden's largest decline among the groups surveyed.

When it comes to their own finances, 46% of Hispanic voters said their situation has gotten worse during Mr. Biden's term.

Mr. Biden's campaign is trying to get a head start by courting this key voting bloc and promoting his administration's progress on the economy months before the general election. On Tuesday, the campaign launched an organization called “Latinos con Biden-Harris” in battleground states in an effort to mobilize and train Latino supporters on messaging. The same day, Mr. Biden toured key Western battleground states with large populations of Latino voters, Arizona and Nevada, where he talked about affordable housing.

The campaign launched three versions of an ad targeted at Latinos: one in English, one in Spanish and one in “Spanglish,” a blend of the two languages. The ad, which addresses both abortion and the Biden administration's efforts to lower prescription drug prices, is part of a $30 million ad buy that began in March to target voters who watch minority-owned media.

“With a strong record to build on, our campaign is ensuring we are doing the work necessary to once again earn the trust and support of our community in this election,” said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, in a statement regarding the ads.

The Trump campaign, which is well behind the Biden campaign in cash flow, has yet to mount a similar effort.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee say they continue to collaborate with Hispanic media with a designated Hispanic communications director and surrogates, who speak to targeted audiences weekly on local and Spanish television.

“Joe Biden no longer has a base as key Democratic groups such as African Americans, Hispanic Americans and women support President Trump because they are fed up with Crooked Joe's record inflation, open borders, crime and chaos,” said Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign.

Steve Macias, a Latino voter in Arizona who supported Trump in 2020 but is so far undecided this year, says the candidates' positions and proposals on immigration will be a deciding factor. But he is skeptical at this point that either Mr. Biden or Trump will be able to effectively combat the surge of migrants at the southern border.

The former president, who promised during his 2016 campaign to “build the wall” on the southern border, has pledged to deny citizenship to children whose parents are not U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. And he said he would carry out the “largest deportation operation” in U.S. history, modeled after the Eisenhower administration's “Operation Wetback” in 1954, which expelled hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Mexican.

“If you listen to Trump, it's about closing the border, deporting them all. Well, that's not going to solve anything. And it's not going to happen,” Macias told a CBS panel of undecided voters News in Arizona.

For now, the factors weighing against Mr. Biden for Macias and other undecided Latino voters in Arizona are the president's advanced age, 81, and their nostalgia for the economy during Trump's term.

“Age is a big factor for me. Trump hides it better because he always just shouts and talks,” said Paulina Flores, who voted for Mr. Biden in 2020 but is now undecided. “Biden, sometimes he just stands on the podium and you can tell he just lost.[s] his thoughts, or he needs help forming sentences. And you say, “Oh.” Could we get someone younger?'”

Olivia Rinaldi, Jacob Rosen, Weijia Jiang and Gabrielle Ake contributed to this story.

More from Aaron Navarro

Aaron Navarro is a CBS News digital journalist covering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign and the 2024 elections. He was previously an associate producer for the CBS News politics unit during the 2021 and 2022 election cycles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-trump-vie-for-latino-voters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos