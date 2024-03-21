Indonesian nickel bounty sows discord and enables Chinese control

In the Philippines, next door, policymakers are closely watching how Indonesia addresses these challenges as it seeks to become a global nickel power itself.

Nickel boom and bust?

Indonesia became a global nickel hub after former President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, attracted billions of dollars of Chinese investment in downstream, or adding domestic capabilities to process raw ore into premium nickel, over the past decade after Indonesia implemented a ban on exports of raw minerals. These processing plants have benefited from cheap labor and energy as well as readily available raw materials.

Chinas advanced technology in processing and conversion technology, as well as its large-scale domestic push into steel and electric vehicle batteries, have made it the only international partner willing to invest the capital needed to process nickel in Indonesia . Today, the majority of nickel mines, processing sites and supply contracts in Indonesia are control by Chinese groups.

This has led to a four-fold increase in nickel production over the past decade, not without criticism. Nickel production in Indonesia is largely fueled by coal-fired power, giving it higher emissions per tonne than competing producers. The rapid expansion of mining has also degraded tropical forests.

And now, as Indonesia floods the nickel market, the price of the metal has fallen more than 40 percent over the past year. This means production outside Indonesia has been hit hard, with some nickel mines in Western Australia forced to close. shutter doors. The scale of the collapse only strengthened Indonesia's control over the nickel market, which revived concerns between US and European policymakers over China's control over key raw materials.

Nickel enters Indonesian politics

Nickel quickly became an indicator of Indonesia's economic future and surged into the public consciousness. In January, for the first time, nickel was among the hot topics of presidential debate stage. The recently elected president, Prabowo Subianto, vowed to continue Jokowi's nickel policy. One of his two opponents, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, argued that only Chinese companies reaped most of the profits and that local communities had their land stolen in the name of nickel production.

Environmental and conflict concerns

Even though nickel-related problems in the market are increasing, the development of nickel mining and processing sites continues at a steady pace in the country. Sulawesi, a vast and lush region of Indonesia east of Borneo, was the epicenter of this rush. Many nickel companies, including Merdeka Battery Materials (MBMA), a subsidiary of Indonesian metallurgical and mining company Merdeka Copper Gold, have made this part of the country their home base to become one of the leading suppliers of raw materials for the global production of electric vehicles. MBMA owns numerous mines and processing plants in the region, often with the support of Chinese investors. For example, Indonesia's Konawe Industrial Park is a joint venture between MBMA and China's Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's largest nickel producer. And in 2022, Chinese battery maker CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, purchased a strategic 5% stake in Merdeka Copper Gold.

This expansion did not happen without tension.

As early as the mid-2010s, protests against nickel mining broke out in different parts of Sulawesi. In 2015, for example, villagers on the small island of Wawonii installed trucks and other heavy equipment belonging to the company PT DBM. on fire in protest. In 2019, faced with attempts to expand by the mining company PT Gema Kreasi Perdanas, villagers staged protests, riots and, in some cases, armed clashes.

In southwest Sulawesi, indigenous farmers near the MBMA-controlled Sulawesi Cahaya Mineral mine have been systematically forced out land to make way for extraction and processing sites since 2022. To complicate matters, many of those evicted do not have land tenure recognized by the Indonesian government and therefore have little recourse. Yet local leaders filed complaints of human rights violations to the National Human Rights Commission and to the national parliament.

Land grabbing in the name of nickel, and sometimes paltry one-time payments have become very widespread. This means that today the once-forested highlands of Sulawesis have begun to resemble industrial areas, littered with brands and teeming with red water, similar to mud.

A trade deal on EV batteries?

Nickel has become increasingly important in promoting a modern green economy and Indonesia wants to reap the benefits. Instead, it has sowed discord in both local communities and broader nickel markets, while allowing China to control a significant segment of the economy. Now, with the election of Prabowo as Indonesia's next president, tensions over nickel may only increase.

Nickel is also a key issue in US-Indonesia relations, topping the list of issues to be discussed with US officials and business leaders during his visit to Washington in November 2023. As the two countries continue to discuss a potential free trade agreement on EV minerals, including nickel, officials on both sides would like to see Indonesian nickel in supply chains in line with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which contains environmental and human rights stipulations for suppliers of essential minerals. However, some reviews We believe Indonesian nickel comes with inexcusable baggage, including weak labor rights, a lack of community engagement, and high emissions that do not warrant a deal.

Currently, no free trade agreement between the United States and Indonesia on electric vehicle batteries has yet materialized.

In the Philippines, another Southeast Asian country rich in nickel deposits, policymakers are learning lessons from Indonesia's handling of these problems. The Philippines does not ban raw mineral exports like Indonesia, and so currently sees its raw nickel shipped directly to China. The Philippines is seeking domestic downstream investments but is extremely wary of Chinese investments in critical economic sectors due to the geopolitical leanings of the current administration. Much like Jokowis' visit to Washington, critical minerals are likely to be heavily billed during the U.S. presidential trade and investment delegation's visit to the Philippines this month and will continue to do so when Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos visits Washington in April.

The path to follow

In Indonesia, Prabowo will likely continue to work hard to reach an agreement with the United States. The question will be whether the U.S.-backed ethical and environmental standards and incentives built into the IRA will be enough to ease domestic tensions over nickel. The United States could take steps now to ensure these commitments come to fruition.

First, the United States can increase its investments in Indonesia through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the areas of democracy, human rights, and governance challenges related to the mining sector. USAID has already identified value by increasing public participation and government accountability, fighting corruption and protecting human rights, all pillars which should enable a more transparent and equitable development of nickel mining. However, USAID's current approach is not specific to the mining sector. A 2021 USAID report on Green Minerals recommends that the agency invest in policy-oriented activities, including support for studies and analyses, multi-stakeholder dialogues, training of key stakeholders and the integration of technical advisors. USAID works in the Democratic Republic of Congo can also prove to be a valuable model.

Second, since Indonesia has banned the export of raw nickel, the United States should partner with the country's private sector to expand its business. processing plants. Such investments would be important to ensure both greater control over labor and human rights standards, as well as stronger ties with the United States in the face of Chinese investment. This investment could also serve as a catalyst for further dialogue on an electric vehicle battery trade deal, or perhaps even the inclusion of Indonesia in the deal. Mineral Security Partnershipwhich identifies U.S. allies and partners for investment and trade in clean energy technologies.

Third, while the United States should capitalize on the goodwill of a new Indonesian president, it should not forget the Philippines. Marcos pushed back against China and reinvigorated the partnership with the United States. Indeed, the United States has already indicated that the Philippines is one of six countries that will benefit from support under the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to boost American semiconductor manufacturing. However, the Philippines has its own history of conflictand the United States must ensure that this issue is fully considered in current diplomatic policies. negotiations on clean energy with the Philippines. Now is also the time for development-related interventions, as USAID is guiding and implementing a new Country development strategy.