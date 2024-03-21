



NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump's fundraising resumed last month, but his political operation is still struggling to catch up to President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in terms of revenue.

Trump's campaign and his Save America political action committee, two key committees in his political operation, reported raising a total of $15.9 million in February and ended the month with more than $37 million in hand, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday evening.

That's an increase from January, when committees raised just $13.8 million. While Trump handily won the Nevada and New Hampshire primaries in February, the chances of a Republican challenger overtaking him in the presidential race were significantly reduced.

Americans know that they were better off with President Trump four years ago than with the crooked Joe Biden and his disastrous policies. “We need a return to the America First policies that have successfully kept our country safe and energized the economy for all Americans,” Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Unimpressed, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement: If Donald Trump published those kinds of numbers on The Apprentice, he would fire himself.

But here's why he didn't get it: His extreme, toxic agenda of banning abortion, cutting Social Security, and promoting political violence repels donors and does exactly (asterisk) nothing (asterisk) to win the vote. support of the voters who will decide this election.

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, said its political operation raised $53 million last month and ended in February with $155 million available. This includes Biden's joint fundraising with the Democratic National Committee. The full picture won't be available until April, when some of the committees involved in his political operation are due to file reports.

His main campaign account raised $21 million in February, according to his latest FEC filing, and ended the month with $71 million on hand.

The monthly numbers reported by Trump's two committees are key to his fundraising operation, but represent only part of the full picture, with the other committees due to release their latest figures in April. The Save America Committee has paid the majority of Trump's legal fees in his various court cases, with 84% of its expenses going toward court costs.

Trump's February numbers did not include any fundraising from the Republican National Committee. Earlier this month, days after Nikki Haley, his last major opponent, dropped out of the Republican Party primary, Trump's political team took over the cash-strapped RNC and installed a new team of management.

The campaign set up joint fundraising efforts with the RNC this week.

