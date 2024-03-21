Imran predicts government's fall and release in four to five months – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan does not see the incumbent government lasting more than four to five months and believes its downfall will pave the way for his release from Adiala jail.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing into a 190 million corruption case at Adiala Prison, Mr Khan said this was the reason why the PPP did not join the cabinet. He claimed that a decision in his case had already been made and described the procedure as a mere formality.

Mr Khan said the accusations against him were baseless, saying the Treasury had not suffered any loss since the amount transferred from the UK was held by the government and there was no element of criminality . He said Malik Riaz transferred the amount for purchase of a house in UK, adding that the seller was Hassan Nawaz Sharif who bought the property for Rs9 billion but sold it for Rs18 billion. Rs. Mr Khan said Hassan Nawaz should be asked to provide the money trail.

The PTI founder said the current state of affairs had exposed the entire system, adding that everything was being manipulated; the ECP, the caretaker government and the establishment are all in the same boat.

Former PM Qureshi acquitted in May 26, 2022 violence case; PTI leaders' lawyer continues arguments in encryption case

Mr. Khan lamented that Pakistan's ties with Iran and Afghanistan had deteriorated and expressed fear that this would lead to an increase in terrorism.

Imran acquitted in two more FIRs

Meanwhile, Barakahu Judicial Magistrate Suhaib Bilal Ranjha acquitted Mr Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others in a case related to inciting violence by protesters on May 26, 2022 during an organized march against the PDM government of the time.

Justice Ranjha observed that the prosecution had not produced any hard evidence to link the suspects to the crime. He acquitted the suspects, observing that there was no chance of conviction.

Encryption cases

Separately, an IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb sought the attendance record of a lawyer who had cross-examined the prosecution witnesses in the encryption case on behalf of Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi.

The court passed the order while hearing appeals by PTI leaders against their conviction in the figure case, while defense counsel Advocate Salman Safdar pointed out that a lawyer, Abdul Rehman, had appeared in a case against Bushra Bibi.

Lawyer Safdar said the trial court judge appointed the state prosecutor for cross-examination of prosecution witnesses and requested a list of lawyers, which was provided the same day.

Advocate General Ayyaz Shaukat said he had recommended the names of the state prosecutor and explained the mechanism of such appointments.

Lawyer Safdar pointed out that one of the prosecutors was representing the state in a case against Bushra Bibi and explained how he could question prosecution witnesses.

The court summoned the CVs of the two prosecutors and ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to provide the attendance record of lawyer Rehman by March 25.

Published in Dawn, March 21, 2024

