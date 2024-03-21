Politics
Sonia Gandhi says PM Modi is making systematic efforts to financially cripple Congress
Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party chief Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on March 21, 2024. | Photo credit: Sushil Kumar Verma
In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Income Tax (IT) department's action against the Congress, former party chief Sonia Gandhi accused Mr Modi of leading a systematic effort to financially paralyze the party.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said such action demonstrates the absence of a level playing field. Questioning why the constitutional authorities have not intervened so far, former party president Rahul Gandhi said the claim that India is a democracy is a lie.
ALSO READ | The bankruptcy of Congress is moral and intellectual, not financial: Nadda
At a press conference also addressed by Congress president Mr Gandhi and other senior leaders, the party stressed that all its accounts were frozen.
Parliamentary Party President Ms Gandhi said, “The issue we are discussing today is extremely serious, as mentioned by the Congress President. This impacts not only the Congress party, but Indian democracy itself.
Systematic efforts are underway to financially cripple Congress. Money is being taken from us by force. Despite all this, we do our best to run an effective campaign. This is unprecedented and undemocratic, she said.
Mr. Kharge said, “Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha have begun and every citizen is eager to participate in it. In a democracy, impartial elections and a level playing field are essential. The ruling party should not have a monopoly on resources. The media must not be controlled by the ruling party. The central agencies were completely controlled by them.
PM Modi tries to financially cripple Congress: Sonia Gandhi
The electoral bond data revealed after the Supreme Court order is shameful and disturbing. There is now a question mark over the fairness of the elections. The Supreme Court called the bail system illegal and unconstitutional. But the ruling party has accumulated trillions through the scheme while the bank accounts of the main opposition parties have been frozen. This will have far-reaching consequences, Kharge noted.
You saw how a recent election in a foreign country resulted in someone receiving 99% of the vote. You cannot call elections that try to make political parties powerless and then hold free and fair elections, the Congress leader added.
The BJP grabbed 56% of the electoral bonds. Look at their expenses. Their advertisements are omnipresent, on television channels and in newspapers. Look at the five-star offices of the BJP. I don't want to say how the BJP collected money. I appeal to the constitutional authorities to ensure free and fair elections, Mr. Kharge said, adding that our accounts should be able to function normally. We turn to the courts to resolve tax disputes. The government and the ruling party do not want us to be able to freely participate in elections.
Mr. Gandhi said: Can you imagine what happens when your bank account, ATM card and your entire financial identity is erased. If this happens to a family, they will starve to death. If this happens to a business, it will be crippled. That's what they do in Congress.
There are institutions that must protect democracy, such as the courts and the electoral commission. This is a criminal action by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister against the Congress party. The idea that India is a democracy is a lie, he said, adding that 20% of Indians vote for us and we should not pay 2 for anything. We cannot reserve advertising slots or even buy a train ticket for our leaders to travel. No court says anything, no election commission says anything, and no media says anything. I appeal to Indian institutions, whether the courts or the Election Commission. This is not a freezing of the bank accounts of the Congress parties, but a freezing of democracy.
